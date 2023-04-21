ATLANTA — Georgia’s tax collections dipped in March, the state Department of Revenue reported on Friday.
The state agency brought in $2.68 billion in taxes in March, down about 3 percent or $83 million from March 2022.
Despite the slight decrease, net tax collections are still up for fiscal 2023. So far this fiscal year, Georgia has collected $23.61 billion, just over $1 billion— or 4.8% —more than the same period last year.
The decrease in March tax revenues appears to be driven mostly by a drop in individual income tax collections.
Individual income tax collections this March fell by 25.2%, or $400.1 million, when compared to last March. Individual income tax refunds were up by $392.9 million while non-resident return payments were down by about $70.9 million.
Corporate income tax collections for March totaled $497.7 million, up $292.8 million or 142.9% over last March. That was driven in large part by a dramatic increase in corporate income tax return payments, which were up $230.7 million, or 530.4%, over last year.
Net sales tax collections were healthy last month, increasing by 3.8% over last March for a total of $660.4 million.
Revenues from the state tax on gasoline and other motor fuels increased only slightly over last March, by just 0.9% or $1.4 million, to a total of $157 million this month.
The state’s chief economist, Jeffrey Dorfman, earlier this year told the Georgia General Assembly that state tax revenues are likely to drop sharply this year because last year’s huge increase in capital gains tax payments is unlikely to be repeated.
Local numbers
Gordon County and its respective cities expect to have a SPLOST referendum on the ballot in November. The vote would let citizens decide whether or not to continue to collect for a new 2024 tax once the current SPLOST expires in April.
Locally for March, Gordon County Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax saw $1,022,793 in distributions, down from $1,101,409 in February, and also down from $1,056,489 collected the same month last year. Meanwhile, in March, the county’s Local Option Sales Tax brought in $622,012, down compared to $636,894 in February, and also down from last year’s $669,309.
The City of Calhoun’s LOST saw a distribution of $362,472 in March, down sharply from $369,040 in February, and down slightly from the $362,880 amount a year ago.
Both Education Local Option Sales Tax totals were down slightly compared to February. The county’s ELOST came in at $644,468, down from $679,739 in February, but up from $676,988 in March 2022. City ELOST for March was $418,844, down from $427,355 in February, but still up over $411,407 in March of last year.
For Fairmount, its March LOST dollars totaled $13,758, down from $13,925 the month before, but up slightly from $13,734 the same time last year. Resaca’s LOST came in at $17,213 for March, down from $16,818 in February, and up well over last year’s $10,563 distribution.
Finally, The City of Plainville’s LOST collection was $6,318 in March, down from $6,470 in February. Plainville wasn’t part of last March’s sales tax distribution.