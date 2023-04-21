Georgia Department of Revenue logo

ATLANTA — Georgia’s tax collections dipped in March, the state Department of Revenue reported on Friday.

The state agency brought in $2.68 billion in taxes in March, down about 3 percent or $83 million from March 2022.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation. Calhoun Times staff contributed the local information.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In