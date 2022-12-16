Gordon County Calhoun Fairmount Resaca Plainville SEALS

ATLANTA — Georgia tax collections suffered a rare but slight decline last month, the state Department of Revenue reported Friday.

The state brought in almost $2.29 billion in tax receipts in November, down $2.4 million — or just 0.1% — from November of last year. November marked the first month in more than a year that tax revenues have gone down, as steady increases have allowed the state to build a $6.6 billion budget surplus.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service. Calhoun Times managing editor Blake Silvers contributed to the local data in this report.

