ATLANTA — Georgia tax collections suffered a rare but slight decline last month, the state Department of Revenue reported Friday.
The state brought in almost $2.29 billion in tax receipts in November, down $2.4 million — or just 0.1% — from November of last year. November marked the first month in more than a year that tax revenues have gone down, as steady increases have allowed the state to build a $6.6 billion budget surplus.
The largest sources of tax revenue actually increased last month. Individual income taxes rose 4.6% over November of last year, as tax refunds issued by the revenue agency fell 23.2%.
Net sales taxes were up 9.8%, while typically volatile corporate income taxes jumped by 358.1%, as payments increased and refunds decreased.
The slight drop in overall tax collections despite the rise of revenue in various key categories can be attributed to the ongoing suspension of Georgia’s sales tax on gasoline and other motor fuels. As a result, motor fuels tax revenues fell by 99.4% in November compared to the same month a year ago.
That won’t continue to be the case for long. With pump prices continuing to drop, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday that the gas tax suspension will be lifted after Jan. 10.
Instead, the governor said he will ask the General Assembly this winter to use part of the bulging surplus to provide an additional $1 billion in income tax relief for Georgians on top of the tax rebate the legislature approved this year.
Kemp also plans to propose a $1 billion reduction in property taxes at the local level.
Local numbers
Locally for November, Gordon County Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax saw $1,190,058 in distributions, down from $1,265,100 in October, but still up from $1,136,994 collected the same month last year. Meanwhile, in November, the county’s Local Option Sales Tax brought in $727,849, compared to $800,047 in October, however still up slightly from last year’s $720,443.
The City of Calhoun’s LOST saw a distribution of $422,964 in November, down from $434,030 in October, but still up significantly from $390,611 a year ago.
Both Education Local Option Sales Tax totals were also up slightly compared to October. The county’s ELOST came in at $786,522, still up slightly from $785,836 in October, up even more from $726,559 in November 2021. City ELOST for November was $488,255, down sharply from $517,255 in October, but still up from $441,526 in November of last year.
For Fairmount, its November LOST dollars totaled $16,015, down from $16,379 the month before, but up from $14,784 the same time last year. Finally, Resaca’s LOST came in at $20,238 for November, way up from $12,571 in October, and up even more sharply from $11,371 a year ago.
Finally, The City of Plainville’s LOST collection was $7,235 in November, the first total reported for that municipality since its recent addition to the local sales tax distribution list.
This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service. Calhoun Times managing editor Blake Silvers contributed to the local data in this report.