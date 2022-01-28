“Making critical decisions early in the pandemic has allowed us to get Georgians back to work quicker and allow business owners to provide the goods and services Georgia needed for our economy to rapidly recover,” Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said. “We are grateful for leadership that limited restrictions on businesses and avoided the steep job losses seen in other states.”
The 2.6% rate is another all-time low to finish out a historic trend seen throughout most of 2021. The national unemployment rate was also down in December, falling three-tenths to 3.9%.
“Last month, seven industries saw job growth of more than a thousand,” Butler said. “Although our unemployment rate is one of the lowest in the nation, we have to focus on getting people back into the workforce to fill the jobs Georgia businesses are creating. Now is one of the best times we have seen for finding employment.”
Locally, November’s rate once again fell from 2.0% in October down to 1.8%. That is less than half the 4.0% rate posted in November of 2020. Detailed county-by-county data trails statewide data by several weeks.
December saw 99 initial unemployment insurance claims in Gordon County, up slightly from 83 in November — still dramatically lower than 1,529 in December of 2020, which is a decrease of 93.5%.
November’s rates in surrounding counties were similar with Cherokee at 1.6%, Pickens at 1.7%, Walker at 1.8%, Bartow and Gilmer both at 1.9%, Floyd at 2.0%, Whitfield at 2.1%, Murray at 2.3%, and Chattooga t 2.6%.
For the latest state employment data, or to file a claim, visit dol.georgia.gov online or call 706-272-2301 for the Dalton office, or 706-295-6051 for the Rome office.