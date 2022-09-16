Georgia’s new fiscal year is off to a healthy start after the first two months, and local sales tax revenues were also up in August.
The state Department of Revenue collected almost $2.31 billion in taxes in August, an increase of $180.4 million — or 8.5% — over the same month a year ago.
State tax receipts during the first two months of fiscal 2023 were up 5.5% over July and August of last year.
Individual income tax revenues rose by 19.5% last month compared to August 2021, resulting from the combination of a large increase in tax payments and a decline in refunds issued by the revenue agency. Net sales taxes were up 11.1%.
Corporate income tax collections for August rose exponentially to $62.3 million compared to just $2.1 million during the same month a year ago. Corporate tax payments for the month rose 68.8%, while refunds issued dropped 87.4%.
Locally for August, Gordon County Special Local Option Sales Tax saw $1,312,674 in distributions, up from $1,249,700 in July, and up from $965,967 last year. Meanwhile, in August the county’s Local Option Sales Tax brought in $831,715, compared to July’s $792,638, and up from last year’s $610,191.
“LOST and SPLOST, they were up dramatically,” County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said of the recent 12-month increase in collections during his most recent administrator’s report.
Ledbetter also gave an update on the county’s state compliance in the area of special sales tax collections.
“The renegotiated LOST certificate that was approved last month has been filed with the state of Georgia and accepted by the Department of Revenue,” he said. “So that keeps us compliant and we can keep collecting that.”
The City of Calhoun’s LOST saw a distribution of $450,767 in August, up from $429,329 in July, and up from $333,574 a year ago.
Calhoun’s Hotel/Motel tax, though slightly down in the most recent report, remains strong at $86,729 for May (paid in July), down from around $94,000 the same month last year.
“It’s still a very healthy level,” City Administrator Paul Worley said in his latest administrator’s report. “Early indication is that our next reporting will be very very strong, so no concerns there.”
Both Education Local Option Sales Tax totals were also up. The county’s ELOST came in at $818,513, up from $804,983 in July, and up from $618,907 in August 2021. City ELOST for August was $540,586 up from $488,935 in July, and up from $376,958 in August of last year.
For Fairmount, its LOST dollars totaled $17,064, up from $16,259 the month before, and $12,557 the same time last year. Finally, Resaca’s LOST came in at $13,126 for August, up from $12,506 in July, and $9,659 a year ago.
Back to state numbers, tax receipts from gasoline and other motor fuels were off 99.6% in August, as the state continued to suspend collecting the tax on order from Gov. Brian Kemp.
Georgia tax revenues have been on the rise for more than a year, as the state built a record budget surplus coming out of the coronavirus pandemic.
Kemp said last month he would use part of the surplus to fund a proposed $2 billion income and property tax rebate to Georgia taxpayers next year if he wins reelection in November. That would be in addition to the $1.6 billion election-year rebate taxpayers received this year.
Calhoun Times Managing Editor Blake Silvers contributed to this report. This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.