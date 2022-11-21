Georgia tax collections continued strong last month, the state Department of Revenue reported, with local collections rebounding as well.
The state agency brought in nearly $2.71 billion in October, an increase of $230.2 million, or 9.3%, compared to October of last year.
Since the start of fiscal 2023 in July, tax revenues are up 7.8% over the first four months of the last fiscal year.
Individual income taxes rose 18.4%, spurred by a 29.4% increase in tax return payments. Net sales tax receipts were up 16.6% over October 2021.
Corporate income tax collections rose by 12%, driven in large part by a 59.3% decline in tax refunds issued.
Once again, revenues from the state tax on gasoline and other motor fuels were virtually non-existent – down 99% - with the temporary suspension of the tax still in effect.
Georgia tax revenues have been on the rise for more than a year, as the state built a record $6.6 billion budget surplus coming out of the coronavirus pandemic.
Local numbers
Locally for October, Gordon County Special Local Option Sales Tax saw $1,265,100 in distributions, up from $1,231,895 in September, and up from $995,563 collected the same month last year. Meanwhile, in October, the county’s Local Option Sales Tax brought in $800,047, compared to $734,937 in September, however still up from last year’s $631,125.
The City of Calhoun’s LOST saw a distribution of $434,030 in October, up from $424,765 in September, and up significantly from $341,962 a year ago.
Both Education Local Option Sales Tax totals were also up slightly compared to September. The county’s ELOST came in at $785,836, up from $722,284 in September, up even more from $638,804 in October 2021. City ELOST for October was $517,255, up from $507,221 in September, and up sharply from $341,962 in October of last year.
For Fairmount, its October LOST dollars totaled $16,379, upn from $14,976 the month before, and up from $12,947 the same time last year. Finally, Resaca’s LOST came in at $12,571 for October, up slightly from $12,303 in September, and up sharply from $9,959 a year ago.
This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation. Calhoun Times managing editor Blake Silvers contributed to the local data in this report.