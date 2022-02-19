State, local sales tax collections continue to rise

Continuing a yearlong trend, state and local sales tax collections trended upward once again in January.
In the first month of the new year, Gordon County collected $1,302,841 for it’s Special Local Option Sales Tax fund, and $825,574 in Local Option Sales Tax dollars. That’s up from $979,523 in SPLOST and $620,803 in LOST during the same month a year ago, and up from $1,086,089 and $688,014 respectively in December.
The City of Calhoun collected $447,476 in LOST dollars in January, up from $336,255 in 2021 and up from $373,285 the month before.
Fairmount collected $16,938 in LOST funds for January, beating last year’s total of $12,734, and December’s total $14,121. Meanwhile the same goes for Resaca’s distribution of January 2022 LOST $13,028, which is up from $12,734 a year ago, and up from $10,861 in December of 2021.
Education dollars were also up for both Calhoun and Gordon County’s Education Local Option Sales Tax collections in January. The city collected $504,907 in January, beating last year’s total of $379,892 and December’s $422,834 mark.
Gordon County’s ELOST collections came in at $831,016 in January. That’s up from $625,528 in January of 2021, and $695,464 in December.
Though inflationary price increases in everyday products and services certainly affects percentage-based taxes, the rise in sales tax collections is part of a state January net tax revenue increase of 16.7%.
At the state level, gross sales and use tax collections in January totaled nearly $1.56 billion, up $207.2 million (15.3%) over Fiscal Year 2021.
Meanwhile, net sales and use tax increased by $100.2 million (14.5%) over last year, totaling $690.5 million. The adjusted Sales Tax distribution to local governments totaled nearly $766 million, up $108.6 million (16.5%) over the year before. Sales tax refunds were down $1.5 million (41.2%) in comparison to FY 2021.