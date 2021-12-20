The latest round of state and local unemployment data appears to reflect a continued favorable trend.
State numbers show the labor force as down by 235 in November to 5,174,199. November 2021 figures, as compared to pre-pandemic March 2020 totals, the labor force remains down 32,000, with the number of employed up 10,000, and the number of unemployed down 42,000. The number of unemployed was reportedly down 12,218 to 146,218 in November, the lowest total since December of 2000.
Georgia jobs were up 13,500 over the month and up 4.4 percent over the year to 4,618,800. Since May, jobs have increased by 130,600.
"We have fully recovered from this pandemic when it comes to employed Georgians, employing more people today than before the pandemic struck," State Labor Commissioner Butler said in a release. "The hard work is still in front of us as job creation is outpacing new workers in the labor force."
Locally, the October unemployment rate for Gordon County remained steady at 2.0%, the same level as September, and half of the October 2020 rate of 4.0%. That is down from the 2.5% mark in August of this year.
For November, county unemployment claims were 83, down from 166 in October and down significantly from 702 this time a year ago, making the claims total 88.2% (619) lower.
The rate for the Northwest Georgia region (Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Walker and Whitfield counties) was at 2.1% for October, remaining the same as September, and down from 2.7% in August.
"We have regained almost all of the jobs we lost during the pandemic; however, the number of job seekers is still below pre-pandemic numbers," Butler said. "Creating more jobs becomes very difficult if we can't fill vacancies in the 300,000 jobs that are currently open. It's a good problem to have and shows how strong Georgia's recovery has been especially compared to other states our size."
According to the Department of Labor, areas with the most over-the-month job gains included transportation and warehousing (4,300); non-durable goods manufacturing (2,300); accommodation and food services (2,200); health care and social assistance (2,000); wholesale trade (1,800); professional, scientific and technical Services (1,100); durable goods manufacturing (1,100); and arts, entertainment, and recreation (1,000).
Job seekers can reach out to their local career centers at dol.georgia.gov/locations/career-center for assistance.
For more information on jobs and current labor force data, visit Georgia LaborMarket Explorer at dol.georgia.gov to view a comprehensive report.