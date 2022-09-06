Notice of Application for National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Permit to Discharge Treated Wastewater Into Waters of the State of Georgia.
The Georgia Environmental Protection Division has received a new NPDES permit application for the reissuance of an existing NPDES permit. Having reviewed such application, the Environmental Protection Division proposes to issue for a maximum term of five years the following permit subject to specific pollutant limitations and special conditions:
City of Calhoun, 700 W. Line St., NPDES Permit No. GA0030333, for the Calhoun Water Pollution Control Plant located at 205 Kirby Road. Up to 16 MGD of treated wastewater is being discharged to the Oostanaula River in the Coosa River Basin. In addition, the permit includes language for an approved Sludge Management Plan for land application of sewage sludge at agronomic rates.
Persons wishing to comment upon or object to the proposed determinations are invited to submit the same in writing to the EPD address below, or via email at EPDcomments@dnr.ca.gor, no later than thirty (30) days after this notification. If you choose to email your comments, please be sure to include the words "NPDES permit reissuance - Calhoun Water Pollution Control Plant - GA0030333 (Gordon County)" in the subject line to ensure that your comments will be forwarded to the correct staff. All comments received prior to or on that date will be considered in the formulation of final determinations regarding the application. A public hearing may be held where the EPD Director finds a significant degree of public interest in a proposed permit or group of permits. Additional information regarding public hearing procedures is available by writing the Environmental Protection Division.
A copy of the fact sheet or the draft permit is also available by writing to the Environmental Protection Division. A copying charge of 10 cents per page will be assessed. The permit application, draft permit, comments received, and other information are available for review at 2 MLK, Jr. Dr., Suite 1152E, Atlanta, Ga. 30334, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
For additional information contact Benoit Cause, Wastewater Regulatory Program, phone 404-463-1511 or email benoit.causse@dnr.ga.gov.