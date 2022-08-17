A state audit on the most recent Gordon County tax digest claims local taxpayers weren't charged enough.
County officials, however, plan to challenge the state's opinion on the matter in favor of local property owners.
Approved at Monday night's Board of Commissioners meeting was a request from the County Board of Assessors to appeal sales ratio findings from the State Department of Audits.
"The State of Georgia is telling us that our property values on our tax digest are too low .... so, although we sent out notices of assessment this spring and early summer, and everyone received increases in their property values, the State of Georgia says that's not enough," Ledbetter said. "So there's a magic spot we have to be in that's between 38% and 40% of fair market value, and then we're qualified to receive 100% of our utility excise fee."
Ledbetter said the county believes there are flaws in the state assessments and said that most surrounding counties are in the same situation.
"We get to appeal for free," Ledbetter said. "This will be for the benefit of our taxpayers."
Regardless of the result of the appeal, properties will not be reassessed for this year's digest.
"The only effect it would have is a lower payment rate on public utility properties," said Deputy Chief Appraiser Ashley Bailey. "Financially, it's not a huge gain or loss to the county -- $80,000 to $100,000 is what it would cost the county."
A failed appeal would not result in a payout by the county, but would simply mean a lack of funds received from the state.
"We're not paying that out ... that's revenue we do not collect from electric utilities," Ledbetter said.
Also approved by the commission was a request by Harry and Rosalind Borders to rezone 2.2 acres on Pleasant Hill Road from A-1 Agricultural to R-1 Residential.
The owners intend to subdivide the property into two 1.1-acre parcels for two single-family residences, according to their application. The change came before the commission with a recommendation for approval from the County Zoning Board, and the public hearing period drew no speakers.
Another request from the Board of Assessors was also approved Monday to appoint Penny Rickett to fill an unexpired term of Donna Reeve from Aug. 16 of this year through June 10 of 2025.
In other business, an agreement with Daston Corporation for a 3-year term for Google Workspace Enterprise was also approved at a total cost of $149,040.
"We budgeted for this," Ledbetter said. "That is part of our Google Workspace posting ... it's just the cost of doing business."
Ledbetter said though he personally doesn't prefer three-year contracts, the particular deal saves the county "substantial money."
Also appointed by the board was Matt Hibberts to the Development Authority for the expired term of Larry Roye ending May 31, 2025. Roye, who has long served as the body's chairman, has decided to retire from his position.
"Larry is a fantastic asset to this community," Ledbetter said. "He is a fantastic friend and banker ... I just can't state enough good things about Larry and the service he has provided to us."
Ledbetter said, though he will have "big shoes to fill," he believes the Development Authority is "getting a good guy" in Hibberts.
"Matt Hibberts has been very important to Gordon County," Ledbetter said.
Roye's retirement also opens a spot on the Floyd-Gordon Joint Development Authority, a vacancy also filled Monday night with the approval of Jim Rosencrance. The vacancy was created with authority member Jim Matthews moving into Roye's vacated position, requiring the addition of Rosencrance to fill that spot.
"[Rosencrance] is trained, he's involved, he knows industry and buildings," Ledbetter said.
Re-appointed to the Historic Preservation Commission by the board Monday night, were Jeff Henderson and James Weaver, each for three-year terms ending June 1, 2025.
"They have served well and are looking to re-up on the board," Ledbetter said.
Finally, a declaration of surplus property for a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser and a 2001 Ford truck was also approved by the commission.
All votes recorded by the board were by a count of 4-0, with Chairwoman Becky Hood absent from Monday night's meeting.
The next regular meeting of the Board of Commissioners is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 6, in the Judicial Building Assembly Room, 100 S. Wall St. All meetings are open to the public.