Democrat Stacey Abrams announced her campaign for Georgia governor on Wednesday, potentially setting up a rematch against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.
The announcement comes as no surprise, especially after her narrow loss to Kemp in 2018. That, alongside her subsequent involvement in the push to get Georgians out to vote in the 2020 election, had political pundits across the spectrum touting that Abrams would run for the post again in 2022.
But the time was right, her announcement stated — describing Abrams as “riding a wave of momentum” after Democrats won several municipal runoff races recently.
“The strong local performance follows Democrats’ first presidential victory in the state in nearly 30 years and two U.S. Senate seat pickups in runoff elections earlier this year,” the release stated.
“Opportunity and success in Georgia shouldn’t be determined by your zip code, background or access to power,” Abrams said in a video accompanying the release. “For the past four years, when the hardest times hit us all, I’ve worked to do my part to help families make it through. My job has been to just put my head down and keep working — toward One Georgia.”
Kemp was quick to respond.
“With Stacey Abrams in control, Georgia would have shut down, students would have been barred from their classrooms, and woke politics would be the law of the land and the lesson plan in our schools,” the governor said in a statement.
“Her far-left agenda of open borders, gun confiscation, high taxes, and anti-law enforcement policies don’t reflect who we are as Georgians. Stacey’s never-ending campaign for power has already hurt Georgia businesses and cost our state millions — all in service to her ultimate ambition of becoming President of the United States,” Kemp said.
Since 2018, Abrams has become a nationally known figure and at one point was being considered as the running mate for President Joe Biden. She also appears to have the unified backing of her party, unlike Gov. Kemp.
Former president Donald Trump has publicly voiced his ire against Kemp and it’s expected that former U.S. Sen. David Perdue will likely join several Trump-supporting candidates, including Vernon Jones, in an attempt to unseat Kemp in the Republican primary.
Jones, who up to this point has been an outlier in his chances to defeat Kemp in a primary, also released a statement Wednesday.
“Radical leftists like Stacey Abrams are why I left the Democrat Party, and the last thing I will allow them to take is our beloved state. That is why I am running for Governor,” Jones said. “In 2018, Brian Kemp defeated Stacey Abrams by the skin of his teeth. And in 2020, he betrayed us.”
While both Republicans directly addressed Abrams in their statements, she only alluded to her opponents.
Abrams criticized Kemp, although not naming him in her announcement, stating that under his leadership the state has “endured ongoing attacks on the right to vote and freedom to choose, the priority of ideology over economic well-being, a failure to expand Medicaid, an underfunded education system and a void of leadership during the pandemic.”