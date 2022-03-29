The good news continues this week as cases fall once again.
This past week, Gordon County saw 11 new cases and no deaths. Across Georgia, 2,771 new cases and 223 deaths were reported.
Neither school system has been updating new cases due to a low number of cases in both systems — several weeks have seen few to no cases of COVID-19.
Gordon County’s Community Level, per the CDC, has now been updated. The county is now in the Low category, meaning that individuals should stay up to date on their COVID vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms, and wear a mask if they have symptoms, a positive test, or COVID exposure.
Individuals should also mask while using public transportation until the CDC offers its revised public transport masking policy, which is expected sometime in the middle of April.
According to CDC data, the rate of new cases in Gordon County has halved over the past week. Test positivity rates have dropped slightly to just over 1.6%, even with an increase in testing of around 22%. Also down substantially are new hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients, inpatient beds in use, and ICU beds in use.
CDC has also reported fluctuations in the type of COVID that is most prevalent. Over the past month and a half, the CDC has noted an uptick in cases of Omicron BA.2, which is one lineage of the Omicron variant. That lineage had gone up to around 35% of new cases as of March 19, which is a massive overall increase; the week prior, it was around 22%.
The CDC warns that some communities could begin to see an increase in new cases not only because of new circulating strains such as BA.2, but also because of waning immunity and changes to COVID guidelines. Currently, cases have been trending down since their peak in January.
The organization has also created a new Quarantine and Isolation Calculator. This allows those who have been exposed to or tested positive for COVID-19 to determine how long they need to take precautions.
Quarantine refers to steps taken by individuals who have been exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19. Isolation refers to steps taken to limit the spread of COVID-19 by individuals who have confirmed or suspected COVID-19.
Find that calculator as well as quarantine and isolation guidelines at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/quarantine-isolation.html.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Each household can order four free at-home tests at covidtests.gov.
To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.