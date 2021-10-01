After dropping two straight, Sonoraville was looking to get back on track Friday night as they hosted Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe for homecoming.
The Phoenix came into the matchup at 2-2, fresh off a tough 27-20 loss at North Murray, while 0-4 LFO was looking for their first win of the season after a 34-12 loss at Coahulla Creek.
Donning red helmets with the oval “S,” the Phoenix sported a throwback look for the fans at The Furnace in a 47-12 win.
SHS got the ball first, and got the scoring started with a Zach Lyles 9-yard touchdown to cap off a five play drive just under the 10:00 mark in the first quarter. The extra point made it 7-0.
LFO started their first drive at their own 35-yard line, but couldn’t get anything going.
After the punt, the Phoenix would move the ball down the field for a Jadon Thomason touchdown. The extra point from Ivan Agua put SHS up 14-0 under the 7:00 mark.
The Warriors quickly got into another fourth down situation and would punt to give SHS the ball back, and on first down Lyles looked to take it 96 yards to the house, but it came back on a holding call. Yet another holding call would later bring back a Jaxon Pate 41-yard run, leading to a 51-yard punt from Brant Bryant.
After some back-and-forth, LFO finally scored on a 16-yard Benji Valdes touchdown run. A missed extra point left the SHS lead at 14-6.
Wyatt Springfield had a big kickoff return called back by yet another holding call against Sonoraville, costing them another 40 yards, but SHS scored again on a Pate pass to Bryant for a 21-6 lead after the kick.
Sonoraville’s Brant Bryant blocked a punt for a safety to go up 23-6 at the 1:31 mark in the second quarter. Wyatt Springfield returned the punt 78-yards for another Phoenix touchdown to go up 30-6 after the extra point at the 1:17 mark.
Bryant got an interception and got out of bounds with 13 seconds left in the half. Yet another holding call brought back a Ridge Redd touchdown, but on the next play, Pate found Thomason for another 41-yard touchdown catch for a 37-6 halftime lead with the extra point.
LFO started the second half with the football, but couldn’t capitalize.
Sonoraville had a 15-yard score from Wyatt Springfield called back with another holding call, but the drive would finally end in another touchdown for the Phoenix to make it 44-6 with the extra point.
Alex Slatton started to get in rhythm on LFO’s next drive, leading to a Jamillion Womble score to cut the lead to 44-12 with a running clock.
A failed two-point conversion attempt left the score there.
SHS fell on an onside kick attempt, and handed Carter Triplette the ball at quarterback, one of many young players to see the field in the second half. That drive ended in a 27-yard Agua field goal to give the home team a 47-12 lead.
The game would end with an LFO interception as time expired.
Sonoraville is home again next week to host Murray County at The Furnace.