ETON — Sonoraville dug a deep hole and couldn’t quite climb out of on Friday, losing 27-20, to Region 6-AAA rival North Murray, falling to 2-2 on the season.
The Phoenix fell behind 13-0 in the first half and 27-7 in the fourth quarter before rallying with a pair of TD passes by Jaxon Pate in the fourth quarter.
Sonoraville but the lead to 27-20 with 3:40 to play but could not recover their second onside kick attempt of the quarter.
North Murray took over at the Phoenix 49 and power for a couple of first downs to run out the clock.
“We did not execute,” said Coach Denver Pate, who saw his team drop to 2-2 overall and 0-2 in Region 6-AAA. “We didn’t execute well enough on offense and that put our team in a bind.”
Jaxon Pate had three TD passes but the sophomore quarterback also threw a three interceptions. North Murray capitalized on the first of those turnovers, driving 66 yards in 10 plays for the first TD of the game. The Mountaineers added a second touchdown in the first quarter on a 63-yard drive.
The home looked dominant on its first two possessions but after that the Phoenix defense started making things a lot tougher.
The Phoenix scored at the 5:06 mark of the second quarter when Pate shuffled the ball on an inside pass play to Brant Bryant for 28 yards and a TD. The PAT kicks was good, cutting the margin to 13-7.
North Murray got the ball back late int he half and put together a clutch drive with their talented junior quarterback Seth Griffin completing six straight passes before finding Michael McDade for an 8-yard TD pass over the middle. A interference call on the Phoenix was a key play.
North Murray stretched its lead to a seemingly secure 27-7 on a short TD run by Judson Petty and a Griffin to McDade PAT pass.
But the Phoenix came right back.
Pate once again got his team in the end zone with another inside pass to Wyatt Springfield for 6 yards and TD. The PAT kick was no good, making the score 27-13.
Sonoraville followed with an onside kick which was recovered by Pate.
Six plays later Pate hit a wide open Tanner Hicks slashing through the secondary for 33-yard TD.The kick cut the lead to 27-20 with 3:40 left.
The second onside kick bounced out of bounds and North Murray was able to pound out the game-clinching first downs.
“Their big receiver McDade is a tough matchup and if you give 10 (Seth Griffin) time to throw he is very accurate. He spreads the ball to different receivers and then he finds 6 for big plays.
Griffin finished with 223 yards passing on 22 of 30 passing. Pate countered with 180 yards and three TDs, but the three interceptions here. McDade had eight catches for 88 yards. Neither team ran the ball consistently.
Next up for SHS will be a home game versus Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe Friday at 7:30 p.m.