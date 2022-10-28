Looking to control their own fate in terms of playoff seeding, 5-3 Sonoraville traveled to Ringgold Friday night to take on 7-1 Heritage.
With each team having lost to top-ranked Cedartown, both teams came into the game with a 2-1 Region 7-4A mark. The comeback kids of Sonoraville would make it interesting until the final second ticked away, but would lose a 35-34 heartbreaker.
Heritage got the opening kickoff to start the game, and was forced to punt after not getting any traction on their opening drive.
Sonoraville was able to move the ball well on the ground on their first drive of the game, eventually scoring on a two-yard touchdown run from Zach Lyles at the 6:43 mark in the first quarter. A good extra point by Mateo Truillo made it 7-0.
On one of many hard hits on defense for Tristan Mullins, the Phoenix forced a fumble on the next Heritage drive, but couldn't come up with the ball, and the Generals began to move the ball steadily into Sonoraville territory. The drive would end in a Kaden Swope handoff for a three-yard Landon Cansler rushing touchdown at the 2:04 mark in the first. The extra point tied things up at 7-7.
The Phoenix couldn't get much going on their next drive, punting back to Heritage leading into the second quarter. Bram Carter got a big sack on Swope during the drive, pushing Heritage into a third and long situation at the 10:06 mark in the second quarter, but the Generals were able to convert on a long pass to Max Owens to keep the drive alive, and eventually scoring to make it 14-7 Generals on a Swope quarterback keeper.
Heritage forced a Phoenix fourth down situation on Sonoraville's next drive with a fourth and seven at the 35 yard line, and a Jaxon Pate pass to Lyles led to a first down. Sonoraville, however would fail to convert on another fourth and seven situation later in the drive, turning the ball over with just over three minutes left in the half.
The Generals would add another score before the half on a Swope pass to Tyler Cheatwood for a 72 yard touchdown. The extra point made it 21-7 Heritage.
A 32-yard pass from Pate to Keegan Townsend with just over a minute left in the half put Sonoraville in good position to get some point back, but with 46 seconds left, yet another fourth down and seven yard conversion attempt would give the ball back to the Generals.
Sonoraville got the ball back to start the second half, starting their first drive with good field position, but the Phoenix couldn't get anything going, and a Max Owens punt block gave the Generals the ball back at the SHS 22 yard line. That led to a Paxton McCrary five yard touchdown at the 9:18 mark in the third quarter. A Chipper Grayson extra point kick made it 28-7 Heritage.
A Pate to Wyatt Springfield 40-yard pass on Sonoraville's next drive set up a five yard Lyles touchdown at the 7:08 mark in the third to bring the Phoenix to within two scores at 28-14. An onside kick attempt by Sonoraville was recovered by Landon Cansler for Heritage, but the Phoenix forced a quick three-and-out punt.
On the next SHS drive, Townsend made a leaping 32-yard catch on the next drive to put the Phoenix in great position, and later a couple of clutch rushes by Pate kept things moving as the third quarter drew to a close.
At the 11:18 mark early in the fourth quarter, Lyles found his way into the endzone yet again as the Phoenix continued to scrap their way back as they had so many times before this season. The extra point made it 28-21 Heritage.
Heritage converted on fourth down with around 7:00 left in the game as their next drive looked doomed, keeping things moving, and a Townsend pass to Cheatwood at the 6:15 mark made it 35-21 Generals with the extra point.
To keep hope alive on their next drive, Pate runs in for a one yard touchdown at the 3:26 mark to make it 35-28 with the point after.
With three timeouts left and down by one score, the Phoenix elected to kick the ball to Heritage, and Swope would cough the ball up, giving it back to Sonoraville on a Bram Carter fumble recovery.
At the 1:08 mark, Heritage was flagged for a late hit out of bounds on Pate. With a stopped clock and three timeouts, Sonoraville got a fresh set of downs in the redzone. On third down and three from the four yard line, Pate goes back to the hot hand on a four yard touchdown pass to Lyles.
Unfortunately for the Phoenix, a missed extra point by Truillo, left Sonoraville short at 35-34, but an onside kick recovery at the Heritage 46 yard line left hope alive with a timeout to spare. Heritage, however, would hang on to win and likely erase Sonoraville's chance at a first round playoff home game in two weeks.
Next up for the Phoenix will be another road game to end the regular season in Dalton at Southeast Whitfield Friday, Nov. 4, while Heritage will travel to play Central in Carrollton.