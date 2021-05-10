As the Calhoun City Council held its first public reading of the fiscal year 2021-2022 annual operating budget and capital plan Monday night, some residents on Trammell Street asked that speed humps be added to the list of expenses.
Resident Anthony King told the council the majority of Trammell Street residents supported asking the city for $24,000 for speed humps to help deter cut through traffic on the road.
"We feel really strongly about being able to maintain the quality of life on that street," King told council members, who said next year, residents will be asking for $18,000 worth of sidewalk extensions.
Mayor Jimmy Palmer told King, that according to data collected electronically by the city, there isn't a speeding problem on Trammel Street.
"In a three day event, there were 2,706 cars that were at or below the speed limit and there were only 46 that were above," Palmer said. "Average speed was only 25.09."
Palmer also said that all roads that would act as an alternative route around Trammell Street are also city residential and experience much of the same issues.
Council member Jackie Palazzolo informed King that she had seen communications from at least one Trammell Street resident who wasn't on board with the speed hump proposal. Mayor Palmer said he was aware of a few more property owners who were also opposed. King said he'd speak with those residents.
The proposed city budget includes just over $16.2 million in total expenses, including $2.1 in general administrative costs, $4.8 million for police and $3.8 million for fire services.
A copy of the proposed budget can be viewed online at www.cityofcalhoun-ga.com.
Approved by the board by a 5-0 vote Monday night was a manager change by the GEM Theatre, 114 N. Wall St., from Kim Brazell to Jonathan Gaines. The slate for District 1 officers for the Georgia Municipal Association was also approved by the council.
The date for the first reading of the updated 2021 city zoning map was set for May 24. That map is also currently online at the city website. Also set was the date for the public hearing date of a beer, wine and distilled spirits pouring permit for the VFW Renis Barrett Post 5376, 406 W. Line St. That hearing was set for the council's June 14 meeting.
The next Calhoun City Council meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 24, at 7 p.m. at the Depot downtown, 109 S. King St. All council meetings are open to the public.