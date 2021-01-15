Blake Silvers has been named managing editor of the Calhoun Times.
Born in Calhoun, Silvers grew up near the Dews Pond community and has family ties in Gordon County dating back to the early 1800s.
“The Calhoun Times is my hometown newspaper and it means a lot to me, personally, to see it succeed,” Silvers said. “Turning 150 years old in 2020, our paper has a long and important history serving the Gordon County community and I’m proud to become a small part of that story.”
Silvers attended Calhoun City Schools from kindergarten through 12th grade, graduated from CHS in 2000 and holds a bachelor’s degree in American History and Cultures from Kennesaw State University.
A combat veteran of Iraq, Silvers served as a member of (then) Lt. Colonel John King’s personal security detail as part of the Calhoun-based Headquarters Company of the 1/108th Armor Battalion during a deployment in 2005 and 2006, serving a total of six years with the unit.
Having served as Roman Record Editor at the Rome News-Tribune since April of 2017, Silvers also previously worked in the advertising department there, and has close to a decade of writing and editing experience in both print and online formats.
“The local newspaper not only serves as a daily source of vital information for a community, but also acts as a historic record for future generations to look back on,” Silvers said. “A paper’s managing editor becomes sort of a curator of local history and plays an important role on a daily basis. Because of this, it’s important the person has strong ties and an intimate knowledge of the community.”
Silvers replaces Catherine Edgemon, who served as interim editor since early December. Edgemon will return to her previous position with Times-Journal, Inc. at the Walker County Messenger.
“I’d like to thank Catherine for holding things together through the extremely busy and stressful months of December and January,” Silvers said. “Times-Journal has so many valuable folks selflessly serving communities across North Georgia every day, and I’m happy to continue my service to the company.”
Silvers has been married to the former Jessica Osborne of Naples, Florida since 2007. Jessica is currently a teacher at Calhoun Primary School and the couple has three daughters: Mallory, 9, Molly, 6, and Addie, 4.