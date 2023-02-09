Shooting sends one to jail, one to hospital By Blake Silvers BSilvers@CalhounTimes.com Blake Silvers Calhoun Times managing editor Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Feb 9, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Shooting sends one to jail, one to hospital A Calhoun Police Department officer stands outside the scene or a shooting at the Calhoun Lodge apartments Thursday morning. Show more Show less A Calhoun Police Department officer stands outside the scene or a shooting at the Calhoun Lodge apartments Thursday morning. Calhoun Police Department vehicles parked at the scene of a Thursday morning shooting at the Calhoun Lodge apartments off S. Line Street. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Thursday morning shooting led to a brief chase, and sent one man to the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to police. According to Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle, a shooting occurred around 10 a.m. at Calhoun Lodge apartments, 200 S. Line St. -- at Carter Drive off East May Street. "We had a shooting at Calhoun Lodge. A shooter was on the run briefly, but we do have him in custody," Pyle said. "There was one injury, a man shot in the stomach who was taken to the hospital."The chase briefly sent the Calhoun Primary/Elementary School Complex into lockdown mode. "We appreciate our school resource officers and the Calhoun City Police Department who help keep our schools and community safe," the Calhoun City Schools said in an emergency alert release. The man who was shot in the stomach was transported to Floyd Medical Center for treatment. Pyle said more information would be released Thursday afternoon. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Blake Silvers Calhoun Times managing editor Blake Silvers is managing editor of the Calhoun Times. Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Follow Blake Silvers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now "I just believe God was with me": How Sherree Thornbrough survived the unimaginable Man shot, killed during break-in identified Police: Man shot, killed after pointing rifle at officers during break-in Gordon County restaurant health scores Gordon County Magistrate Court associate judge resigns following investigation Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.