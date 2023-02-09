Shooting sends one to jail, one to hospital

A Thursday morning shooting led to a brief chase, and sent one man to the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to police. 

According to Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle, a shooting occurred around 10 a.m. at Calhoun Lodge apartments, 200 S. Line St. -- at Carter Drive off East May Street. 

