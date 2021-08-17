Locals now have the opportunity to donate footwear for orphans and vulnerable children.
Prater Ford, 704 S. Wall St., is currently serving as a donation drop-off point for the Buckner Shoes for Orphan Souls program. Collections will run through Sept. 3.
New shoes and socks will be accepted at the dealership’s showroom during regular business hours.
“We’d like to be able to fill up the entire bed of a truck in the showroom,” Prater Ford owner Jimmy Prater said.
According to Prater, the greatest need currently is for larger shoes for preteens and teenagers, but any size shoes and socks for children will be accepted.
Shoes collected by employees at Prater Ford will be combined with others from around the region and shipped by truck to various sites of need to orphaned children in the United States and throughout the world, according to organizers.
According to organizers, new shoes help put children on a path to health by protecting against disease and infection, education by lowering barriers to school attendance, hope by demonstrating worth, and opportunity by connecting families to services and programs through Buckner Family Hope centers throughout the world.
For more information about the organization or this particular program, call 866-774-SHOE or visit buckner.org/shoes online. For more information about drop-offs, call Prater Ford at 706-629-2883.