Sheriff warns of ongoing phone scam From Gordon County Sheriff's Office Nov 16, 2022 Mitch Ralston Gordon County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of an ongoing scam. Sheriff Mitch Ralston said in a public service announcement that GCSO has received reports of a scam caller posing as a sheriff's lieutenant. The scam caller tells the victim that he or she has missed a court date or jury duty and must report to the Sheriff's Office. This is a scam. If anyone is summoned to court, it is by a written summons/subpoena, and/or by contact with a deputy in person. Sheriff Ralston reminds all citizens to never release personal or financial information to unknown or unverified callers.