Sheriff’s K9 ‘Deputies’ Recognized For Outstanding Work

Gordon County Sheriff’s Office K-9s Lolli and Czek were recognized this week with an official commendation from Sheriff Mitch Ralston for excellent law enforcement work, particularly in criminal drug seizures, felony arrests, and rescues.
K-9 Deputy Lolli joined GCSO 4 years ago. She is a 5-year-old Labrador Retriever, trained to sniff out narcotics and other dangerous drugs, and is also trained to track people. Lolli is a Sheriff’s Office ambassador to the elementary schools where her handler Sergeant Jarod Powell introduces her to students as his partner. She is gentle and affectionate and is a favorite of the children.
Sergeant Powell supervises the K-9 teams which are both assigned to Community Crime Prevention. In 2021, Lolli was deployed over 40 times, and responsible for the seizure of several pounds of methamphetamine, cocaine, cannabis, and heroin. She initiated 7 successful tracks including the rescue of 2 missing/endangered persons, and was responsible for 31 felony arrests. Lolli resides with Sergeant Powell and his family.
K-9 Deputy Czek is a more recent addition to the GCSO staff, having joined the Sheriff’s Office in December, 2020. Czek is a 2-year-old Dutch Shepherd, trained to sniff out narcotics and other dangerous drugs, and to track and apprehend fleeing/dangerous felons.
In 2021, Czek was deployed 25 times, was responsible for the seizure of trafficking levels of methamphetamine, and 21 felony arrests. Czek is a high-level bundle of energy, and enjoys patrolling the county. Czek resides with his handler Deputy Dale Pullen, who has handled law enforcement K-9 partners for 18 years.
Both Lolli and Czek undego a minimum of 8 hours training every week, in tracking, narcotics detection, and apprehension. Additionally, each dog is certified annually by the National Narcotic Detector Dog Association.
A third team member, Deputy Mitchell Massingill, is assigned to the unit and he assists with training the dogs as well as his patrol duties.
“Czek and Lolli and their handlers Sergeant Powell and Deputy Pullen, and Deputy Massingill, are all great assets to this Office and to the people of Gordon County," said Ralston. "I am very proud of all of them and their service on a daily basis, and they are richly deserving of this recognition."