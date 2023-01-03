Sheriff recognizes retirees, outstanding employees for 2022

Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston recognizes two retiring employees, and five other employees for outstanding performance during 2022.

 Gordon County Sheriff's Office

On Dec. 30, Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston recognized two retiring employees, and five other employees for outstanding performance during 2022.

Jailor Eddie Gibson received the Jailor of the Year medal, Deputy Sheriff Mark Carlson received the Judicial Bureau Deputy of the Year medal, Deputy Sheriff Joshua Morse received the Enforcement Bureau Deputy of the Year medal, and Detective Ben Fox received the Detective of the Year medal.

