Sheriff recognizes longest serving deputy

Sheriff Mitch Ralston recognized the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office’s longest serving deputy sheriff this week.
Sergeant First Class James L. "Jimmy" Rogers began his career at the Sheriff’s Office in January, 1989 under (then) newly elected Sheriff Sid Roberts.
After attending the police academy, Rogers served as a patrol deputy and a patrol supervisor. Over a career spanning 32 years (or eight terms-of-office) Rogers served not only in the Patrol Division, but in the Jail Division as a supervisor as well.
“Rog,” as he is affectionately called by his colleagues, served all three of former Sheriff Sid Roberts’ administration, both terms of former Sheriff Jerry Davis’ administration, and is in the fourth term of Sheriff Ralston’s administration.
His current assignment is in the Court Services Division, managing deputies in their roles in providing courthouse security, executing writs and civil process, and transporting prisoners.
Sheriff Ralston presented Sergeant First Class Rogers with the Sheriff’s Distinguished Service Award. The citation from Sheriff Ralston accompanying the medal read in part, “in appreciation of devoted and selfless service to the citizens of Gordon County and the Office of Sheriff”.
Sergeant First Class Rogers is a native of the Sugar Valley community, is married and has two adult children.