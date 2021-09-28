Sheriff Recognizes Deputies for Their Work in Meth Trafficking Investigation

Sheriff Mitch Ralston officially recognized the excellent investigative work of a group of deputies and detectives on Thursday, Sept. 23, in a major methamphetamine trafficking case from 2020.
The case spanned several weeks from March (2020) through April (2020), and resulted in two arrests/prosecutions: Joseph Holt, and Natalie Nichole Smith. Both were charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Holt was charged with Receiving Stolen Property and firearms related offenses.
Two stolen automobiles were recovered and a large amount of methamphetamine was seized, some cleverly prepared into liquid form. A significant forfeiture of drug related assets was involved in the case as well.
In their award citations, the officers were said to have “exhibited exemplary investigative skills in keeping with the best practices and highest traditions of the Office of Sheriff”.
The Sheriff also praised local officers from the Georgia Department of Community Supervision who assisted the Sheriff’s Office in this case.