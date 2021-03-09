Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston announced Tuesday afternoon that inmate roadway work details are set to resume, and the jail's lobby has been reopened.
From Sheriff Mitch Ralston:
"As everyone is aware, we have been in the grip of the COVID 19 pandemic for a year.
"In fighting the pandemic, we initiated new and innovative policies to minimize face to face contact and thus reduce the risk of spreading the virus as much as possible.
"For the past several months, inmate roadway work details were suspended as part of our efforts to combat the risk of a COVID 19 outbreak in the confined quarters of the county jail. The jail lobby was restricted and inmate visitation was suspended.
"By doing this and taking other measures, we managed to avoid the kind of outbreaks which have plagued other confinement facilities. We feel that we avoided unnecessary suffering and perhaps saved lives.
"Now we feel it is reasonable to resume inmate litter pick-up crews working on our public roadways. We have also reopened the jail lobby to the public. Visitors must wear face masks inside the building however.
"We anticipate jail inmate visitation to resume in the very near future, and we appreciate the cooperation and support shown to us by the community in these difficult times."