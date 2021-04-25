The Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two missing/runaway juveniles.
Sheriff Mitch Ralston Reports:
Ashton Danielle Whitfield, 15, also identifies as “Caiden," and Cady Grace Angel, 16, are believed to be travelling in a red, KIA Soul automobile bearing Georgia license plate RTR 1863.
Investigating officers believe that the two were last in this area this morning, but may have travelled to Cobb County.
Investigating officers also believe that the juveniles left their homes voluntarily. Anyone with any knowledge of their whereabouts is urged to call the Gordon County 911 Center 706-629-0911 or the Sheriff’s Office at 706-629-1244.