Gordon County Sheriff's Office detectives and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating a shooting death on Self Lake Road.
According to Sheriff Mitch Ralston Reports:
At about 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, deputies and other emergency personnel were dispatched to 1815 Self Lake Road in response to a report of a man having been found dead.
The man’s family had initially found his body and called 911.
Sheriff’s deputies and detectives located the body of a 53 year old white male, subsequently identified as one Joseph Ledford, deceased after having suffered an apparent gunshot wound.
A witness was also located at the scene and was subsequently questioned at the Sheriff’s Office. Agents from the the Region 1 Office of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation were called to the scene to assist the GCSO personnel.
Detectives and GBI agents spent several hours at the home collecting physical evidence and interviewing potential witnesses. Investigating officers recovered the weapon believed to have been used in the shooting, and the victim’s body was removed by ambulance to be taken to the State Crime Laboratory in Decatur, Georgia to undergo a post-mortem examination.
No suspects are being sought in connection to this incident at this time, but as the circumstances surrounding this event were questionable, according to authorities, and the investigation is still active.