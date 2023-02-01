Gordon County Emergency Management Agency EMA STOCK LOGO

Gordon County EMA

 Gordon County EMA

Severe weather events such as floods, thunderstorms and tornadoes can occur suddenly in Gordon County.

That is why Gordon County Emergency Management Agency and all Calhoun and Gordon County public safety, in partnership with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, encourage all residents to participate in Severe Weather Preparedness Week, Feb. 6 through 10. Participation enables us to be better prepared for any type of potential inclement weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In