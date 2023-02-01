Severe weather events such as floods, thunderstorms and tornadoes can occur suddenly in Gordon County.
That is why Gordon County Emergency Management Agency and all Calhoun and Gordon County public safety, in partnership with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, encourage all residents to participate in Severe Weather Preparedness Week, Feb. 6 through 10. Participation enables us to be better prepared for any type of potential inclement weather.
“Severe Weather Preparedness Week is an opportune time to learn how to prepare our homes and families," Gordon County EMA Director Courtney Taylor said. "During this week, we can plan for the possibility of weather emergencies. This week-long campaign will help us to develop and implement safety measures for our families and community.”
The following daily topics focus on a different threat and methods of preparation:
Monday, Feb. 6 – Family Preparedness/NOAA Weather Radio Day
Tuesday, Feb. 7 – Thunderstorm Safety
Wednesday, Feb. 8 – Tornado Safety and Prepare-Athon!
Thursday, Feb. 9 – Lightning Safety
Friday, Feb. 10 – Flood Safety
On Wednesday, February 8, tornado safety is emphasized. Residents, schools and businesses statewide are encouraged to participate in Ready Georgia’s Prepare-Athon! for tornado safety, a statewide tornado drill.
For more information about Severe Weather Preparedness Week, visit gordoncounty.org or the Gordon County Emergency Management Facebook page.