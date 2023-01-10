A period of bad weather is possible as the weekend draws closer.
According to Gordon County Emergency Management Agency, a strong to severe line of storms associated with a strong cold front is expected to impact north and central Georgia including Gordon County on Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening.
"We will continue to keep an eye on this system as the forecast evolves," GCEMA Director Courtney Taylor said. "Models have come into better agreement towards impacts and timing for this system and are trending towards a severe weather event."
According to reports, confidence is increasing Gordon County will see impacts related to the line of storms. The primary impacts expected are damaging wind gusts (up to 60 mph) with the potential to bring down trees and power lines. Winds will likely increase Thursday morning and afternoon prior to the line of storms with gusts of 30 to 40 mph.
Also possible will be a few, isolated tornadoes, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall with the potential to lead to localized flooding in low-lying areas or areas with poor drainage.
Public safety and public works will continue to monitor this situation and provide updates as the forecast is changed and updated. Stay safe, stay ready, stay prepared.