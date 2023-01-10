Gordon County Emergency Management Agency EMA STOCK LOGO

A period of bad weather is possible as the weekend draws closer. 

According to Gordon County Emergency Management Agency, a strong to severe line of storms associated with a strong cold front is expected to impact north and central Georgia including Gordon County on Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening.

