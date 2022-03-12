Candidates for the May 24 General Primary Election wrapped up qualifying Friday. Several local and state posts will see challengers.
Local races
Local positions on the ballot are County Commission Districts 2 and 4, and County School Board Posts 1, 3, 5, and 7.
County Commission District 2 has two candidates, who are both Republicans -- incumbent Chad Steward and challenger Ricky Lee Smith.
County Commission District 4 that is currently held by Becky Hood, who has decided not to run for reelection, drew three total qualifiers in Republicans David MacKnight and Kurt Sutherland, along with Democrat Kenneth W. Russell.
County Board of Education Post 3 also will see a challenger as incumbent Dana Michelle Stewart will face Larry Knudsen in May.
All other County Board of Education posts -- Post 1 held by Charlie Walraven, Post 5 held by Kacee Smith, and Post 7 held by Eddie Hall -- have incumbents running unopposed.
State races
Eastern Gordon County's current representative in the Georgia State House, Rick Jasperse (R-Jasper), will have a Democratic challenger in November, with Pickens County native Kayla Hollifield qualifying for the State House District 11 race.
Covering the rest of the county, including the City of Calhoun, District 5 State House Representative Matt Barton (R-Calhoun) will again run unopposed.
In State Senate District 54, incumbent Chuck Payne (R-Dalton) picked up a primary challenger in Doug Keener, while Chuck Hufstetler (R-Rome) will have two primary challengers in Jeff Lewis and Derek Keeney.
Important dates
The voter registration deadline for the Tuesday, May 24 election is Monday, April 25. Those seeking absentee ballots must do so by Friday, May 13, and may mail those ballots between Tuesday, April 5, and Friday, May 13.
In-person, early voting will take place from Monday, May 2, to Sunday, May 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with Saturday voting on May 7 and 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
If there are any runoffs, those are scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 21, with the general election set for Tuesday, Nov. 8.