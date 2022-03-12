Candidates for the May 24 General Primary Election wrapped up qualifying Friday. Several local posts will see challengers.
Positions up for grabs are County Commission Districts 2 and 4, and County School Board Posts 1, 3, 5, and 7.
County Commission District 2 has two candidates, who are both Republicans -- incumbent Chad Steward and challenger Ricky Lee Smith.
County Commission District 4 that is currently held by Becky Hood, who has decided not to run for reelection drew two qualifiers in Republicans David MacKnight and Kurt Sutherland, along with Democrat Kenneth W. Russell.
County Board of Education Post 3 also will see a challenger as Incumbent Dana Michelle Stewart will face Larry Knudsen in May.
All other County Board of Education posts -- 1, 5, and 7 -- have incumbents running unopposed.
The voter registration deadline for the Tuesday, May 24 election is Monday, April 25. Those seeking absentee ballots must do so by Friday, May 13, and may mail those ballots between Tuesday, April 5, and Friday, May 13.
In-person, early voting will take place from Monday, May 2, to Sunday, May 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with Saturday voting on May 7 and 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
If there are any runoffs, those are scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 21, with the general election set for Tuesday, Nov. 8.