Senate Runoff: Walker dominates Warnock with Gordon County voters
Gordon County Board of Elections

While the statewide United States Senate runoff election ballot counting continued through the night, the local results from Tuesday's race were in just after 9 p.m.

Republican challenger Herschel Walker took the bulk of Gordon County votes ahead of incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock.

0
0
0
2
1

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In