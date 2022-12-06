Senate Runoff: Walker dominates Warnock with Gordon County voters From staff reports Dec 6, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gordon County Board of Elections Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save While the statewide United States Senate runoff election ballot counting continued through the night, the local results from Tuesday's race were in just after 9 p.m.Republican challenger Herschel Walker took the bulk of Gordon County votes ahead of incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock.Walker - 14,044Warnock - 3,030Only 17,078 votes were cast locally out of 37,036 registered voters for just over a 46% turnout total. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Man found dead in Resaca, Adairsville woman charged with murder Murray County school administrator charged with child molestation Grand Jury list for Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 Thursday night fire leaves one in critical condition, family in needs of assistance Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for December 3, 2022 Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.