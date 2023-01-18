January 8
Resendiz-Yanez, Juan Manual, 35. Charges by CPD: Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and simple battery — FVA.
January 9Bromby, Jason Andrew, 23, Cartersville. Charge by GCSO: Bond revocation case #31896.
Henson, Austin Dakota Wade, 26. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced 2020268353 (O/C aggravated assault).
Medina, Shawn Paul, 45, Kansas City, Missouri. Charges by GSP: Driving while license susp/revoked and speeding 91 MPH in 70 MPH.
Perez, Alejandro, 24. Charges by CPD: Aggravated assault and cruelty to children in the third degree.
Thompson, Kaleb Robert David, 26. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced 2018153148 (O/C sexual battery — vict under 16 YOA).
Barton, Patricia Lynn, 33. Charges by GSP: DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, license to be carried and exhibited on demand, maximum limits, and open container.
Calvert, Kristin Geneva, 31. Charges by GSP: Driving while license suspended or revoked and following too closely.
Gould, Christopher Wade, 46, Roswell. Charge by FPD: Driving while license suspended or revoked.
Lucas, Ronald Alan, 57, Rainier, Oregon. Charges by GCSO: Reckless driving and speeding 120 in 70 MPH zone.
January 10Cannon, Stacey Brian, 51. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss of contraband by inmate).
Duncan, Stephen Michael, 50. Charges by GCSO: Failure to appear (O/C theft by receiving), marijuana — possess less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, removal or falsification of motor vehicle or engine identification number with, felony theft by taking (x2).
Durrah, Maurice Kevin, 43, Ellenwood. Charge by GCSO: Felony forgery in the third degree.
Dyer, Jr., Walter Thomas, 42. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C battery — FVA, simple battery).
Nesbitt, Grant Leon, 45. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C harassing calls).
Temple, Tyson Lamar, 17. Charges by GCSO: Possession of mushrooms and possession of mushrooms with intent to distribute.
Southern, Shannon James, 42, Chatsworth. Charges by GCSO: Driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, and probation violation (O/C DWOL).
January 11Alamia, Eric, 38, Rome. Charges by GSP: Certificate of reg; replacement of lost reg certificate, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, headlights, and open container.
Cooper, Justin Kenley, 31. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (prebook).
Pack, Tara Kay, 35, Chatsworth. Charges by GCSO: Misdemeanor theft by conversion and misdemeanor theft by deception.
Payton, Dustin Michael, 34. Charge by CPD: Criminal trespass.
Reynolds, Petina Vinnette, 56, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear (prebook) (O/C shoplifting).
Swink, Patrick Eugene, 37. Charges by CPD: Theft by taking and probation violation (O/C forgery 4th).
Woody, Travis Wayne, 52, White. Charges by CPD: Criminal trespass and misdemeanor obstruction of officers.
January 12Adams, Timothy Joshua, 35, Rome. Charges by GCSO: Misdemeanor failure to appear for fingerprintable charge (x2).
Baker, Brandon James Calvin, 25. Charges by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C reckless driving) and simple battery.
Baker, Jennifer Ann, 25. Charge by CPD: Simple battery — FVA.
Cole, Seth Hayden, 25, Polk City, Florida. Charges by GCSO: Driving on shoulder, driving w/no license or revoked, reckless driving, and speeding 105/70.
Freeman, Osman Sharrieff, 29. Charge by CPD: Criminal damage to property.
Gregory, Dabra Darlene, 54. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C DUI).
Raines, Daniel Lee, 34, Trenton. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C burg 1st).
January 13Cook, Anthony Lane, 50. Charges by GCSO: Felony burglary in the first degree, criminal trespass, false imprisonment, simple assault, and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Cronan, Amanda Marie, 40. Charges by GCSO: Financial transaction card fraud (x5).
Crosby, Julian Nigel, 29. Charges by CPD: Criminal damage to property in the second degree — FVA and theft by taking.
Gaddis, Steven Gary, 49. Charges by GCSO: Criminal trespass, forgery in the first degree, and felony theft by deception.
Hamilton, Karen Marie, 40. Charge by CPD: Probation violation (O/C poss of meth, poss of marijuana).
Jones, Catherine Allison, 35, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C theft by shoplifting).
Kreider, Ronald Ray, 67. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (when probation term) (O/C poss meth, poss of drug rel objects).
McClain, Jeffery David, 45. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C aggravated assault).
Pack, Scotty Dale, 47, Chatsworth. Charges by GCSO: Theft by conversion and theft by deception.
Whittier, Brandon James, 39, Ranger. Charge by PRO: Parole violation.
Young, Barry Quent, 37. Charges by GCSO: Burglary, probation violation (O/C possession of meth), and reckless conduct.
Huchinson, Eric Allen, 46. Charges by CPD: Terroristic threats and acts, false imprisonment (x2).
January 14Brown, Keith Anthony, 49, Lawrencville. Charges by GCSO: Driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving while license suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, improper lane change, exceeding maximum limits, reckless driving.
Hughes, Jeffery Lance, 50. Charges by GSP: DUI-drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, tail light violation, windshield violation.
Huchinson, Eric Allen, 46. Charges by CPD: Aggravated assault — FVA.
Lloyd, Gabriel Nathaniel, 21, Ranger. Charge by GCSO: Terroristic threats and acts.
Redwine, Thomas Adam, 47. Charges by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C Obstruction), probation violation (O/C Possession of methamphetamine).
Reece, Erik, 53, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Criminal trespass-FVA.
Spearman, Randall Anthony, 63, Sugar Valley. Charge by GCSO: Parole violation.
Logan, Taylor Edward, 28. Charges by GCSO: Driving on roadway laned for traffic, DUI-alcohol, violation of conditions on limited driving permit.
January 15Regules, Winiferd Dijanni, 33. Charges by CPD: Deposit account fraud under $1,499, probation violation (O/C theft by taking), driving while license suspended or revoked.
Williams, Candy Jean, 32, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery-FVA.
Overby, Rebecca Christina, 33. Charges by CPD: Driving while license suspended or revoked, headlight violation.