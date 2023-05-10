April 30
Bastin, Damian Lamar, 18. Charges by GCSO: Possession of alcohol under age of 21, cruelty to children in the third degree, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, and simple battery — FVA.
May 1
Blaylock, Willie Tucker, 30, Dahlonega. Charge by PRO: Probation violation (when probation term) (prebook).
Bray, Hayden Harris, 30, Alpharetta. Charges by GCSO: DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to yield crossing or intersection.
Gay, Daniel Earl, 50, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C burglary).
Kisembo, Nyamazabo, 37, Knoxville, Tennessee. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear.
Myers, Devin Allen, 27, Ranger. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C interference with government prop).
Newton, Mia Tsuneko, 26, Woodstock. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C speeding).
Ramirez, Dima Ernesto, 45. Charge by CPD: Bench warrant (O/C failure to obtain permit).
Robinson, Travis Sentell, 43. Charge by CPD: Simple battery — FVA.
Wooten, Vonda Deann, 45. Charges by GCSO: Theft by shoplifting (x4).
May 2
Caine, William Charles, 25, Dallas. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C possession of Sch 1).
Marcotte, Kerry Shane, 27, LaFayette. Charge by CPD: Probation violation.
McClurd, Jamie Russell, 39. Charge by CPD: Battery — FVA (first offense).
Rodriguez, Jonathan Vergara, 34, Dalton. Charges by GCSO: Driving on roadways laned for traffic, misdemeanor driving without a valid license, and DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
Smith, Natalie Nicole, 36, Piedmont, Alabama. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C VGCSA).
Stephens, Sydney Brooke, 24, Trenton. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C theft by taking).
Williamson, Michael Lamar, 33. Charges by CPD: Crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, failure to change address on license within sixty days, no brake lights or working turn signal, possession of methamphetamine, and theft by shoplifting.
May 3
Bridwell, William Thomas, 57, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery (prebook).
Ellington, Melissa Ann, 37. Charge by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine.
Kreider, Summer Brookshire, 33, Rome. Charges by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss of marj/DRO) and probation violation (O/C poss of marj/DRO).
Weeks, Michael Macdonald, 51, Old Fort, Tenn. Charge by GSP: Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
Capes, Jennifer Diane, 44, Plainville. Charge by GCSO: Simple assault — FVA.
May 4
Adcox, Taylor Marie, 25, Cartersville. Charge by PRO: Probation violation (O/C agg stalking).
Corley, Nicole Lynn, 37. Charges by CPD: Misdemeanor battery — FVA (first offense) and criminal trespass — FVA.
Crawford, Amanda Jean, 40. Charge by CPD: Probation violation (O/C agg assault PO, poss of marijuana).
Crawford, Harold Gage, 17, Plainville. Charges by GCSO: Aggravated child molestation (x5).
Davis, Carolyn Michelle, 40. Charge by CPD: Criminal trespass.
Edmonds, April Michelle, 34, Talking Rock. Charges by GCSO: Criminal trespass and theft by shoplifting.
Goodnight, Manisa Ann, 52. Charges by GCSO: Criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
Kirby, Tate Hollis, 20, Fairmount. Charges by GCSO: Criminal trespass — FVA and simple battery — FVA.
Moore, Jr., Travis Lamont, 32, Atlanta. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge.
Payton, Travis Sentel, 40, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery (prebook).
Speights, Kevin Andrew, 42, Austell. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C DUI).
Webb, Eric JT Loyd, 27. Charge by PRO: Probation violation (O/C agg assault).
Green, Megan Kathleen, 31, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Theft by taking.
Townsend, Earl Junior, 61, Fairmount. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C littering).
May 5
Golden, Mia Ann Nichole, 24. Charge by GCSO: Terroristic threats and acts.
Gregory, Jr., William Max, 38. Charge by GCSO: Violate family violence order.
Poole, Crystal Dawn, 37. Charge by GCSO: Contempt of criminal court.
Ronquillo, Nayeli Mariscal, 39, Little River, South Carolina. Charges by GCSO: Driving without a valid license and maximum limits.
Lopez-Martinez, Leonardo, 37, Lilburn. Charges by GSP: Misdemeanor driving without a valid license and failure to maintain lane.
May 6
Brown, Christopher Bryan, 46. Charge by GCSO: Housed for Calhoun P.D. probation violation.
Brown, Ryan Wesley, 24, Fairmount. Charges by GCSO: Simple battery — FVA and criminal trespass — FVA.
Clark, Alexie Nicole, 25. Charges by CPD: Possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, and probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge.
Colon Santiago, Kevin Daniel, 21, Murfreesboro, Tenn. Charges by GSP: Aggressive driving, driver to exercise due care, driving in gore, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI — driving while under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, failure to yield emergency vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, improper lane change (x2), open container, reckless driving, safety belts, and maximum limits.
Behrens, Cameron Dylon Martin, 33, Chickamauga. Charges by GCSO: DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
West, Delane Bruce, 58. Charges by GCSO: Discharging firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and reckless conduct.
May 7
Holtzclaw, Timothy Eric, 32. Charges by CPD: Disorderly conduct (prebook) and interference with gov property (prebook).
Huff, Corey Daniel, 37. Charges by CPD: Aggravated assault (prebook), battery — FVA (prebook), and false imprisonment.
Maddox, Richard Corey, 33. Charges by GCSO: Obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers and probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge.
Munoz, Dereck Sotomayor, 18. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced.
Acosta, Oswaldo Jose, 33. Charges by GCSO: Driving without a valid license, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, and failure to maintain.