Jail Graphic

March 13

Branson, Logan Chase, 24, Rocky Face. Charges by GSP: Classes of license, failure to maintain lane, improper tag, license to be carried and exhibited on demand, no proof of insurance, removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal, felony theft by receiving stolen property, and trafficking in methamphetamine or amphetamine.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In