March 13
Branson, Logan Chase, 24, Rocky Face. Charges by GSP: Classes of license, failure to maintain lane, improper tag, license to be carried and exhibited on demand, no proof of insurance, removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal, felony theft by receiving stolen property, and trafficking in methamphetamine or amphetamine.
Burrill, Theresa Marie, 42. Charge by PRO: Probation violation (O/C identity fraud).
Evans, Russell Dan, 33, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C aggravated battery).
Hayes, Jenny Evette, 40, Summerville. Charge by CPD: Bench warrant.
McAfee, Jacob Austin, 31, Adairsville. Charge by GSP: Hold for other agency Bartow.
Davis, Danny Dwain, 27, White. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C shoplifting).
March 14
Long-Szarpa, Steve Warren, 37, Atlanta. Charges by GCSO: Reckless driving and simple assault.
Pritchard, Bradley Devote, 42. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C agg asslt, SBFV x2, cruel to child).
Ridge, Patrick Payton, 32, Armurchee. Charge by GCSO: Misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
Pender, Micheal Tyrone, 50. Charges by GSP: Misdemeanor DUI — alcohol, open container, and safety belts.
Seritt, Perry Houston, 35. Charges by GCSO: Battery — FVA and misdemeanor marijuana — possess less than oz.
March 15
Howren, Jerry Mitchell, 54, Cartersville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C trafficking methamphetamine).
Lambert, Kevin Nathaniel, 41, Ranger. Charges by GCSO: Drug related objects, headlights, and possession of methamphetamine.
Mason, Zachary Phillp, 29. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C theft by taking).
Monroe, Tony Lamont, 50, Rome. Charge by CPD: Probation violation (O/C shoplifting).
Seritt, Romin Skylar, 17, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Battery — FVA.
Smith, Stanley Dean, 59. Charges by CPD: Possession and use of drug related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
Wibel, Christina Faith, 22, Rydal. Charges by GCSO: Driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, and violation of conditions on limited driving permit.
Byrd, Deonta Montaze Ja’Shun, 18. Charges by GSP: Misdemeanor driving without a valid license, maximum limits, and use of safety belts in passenger vehicles.
Fox, Mark Gregory, 46. Charges by CPD: Brake lights and turn signals required, driving while license suspended or revoked, and possession of methamphetamine.
March 16
Defoor, Nichalous David, 32. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced 2021313615-617, 2021313624-628 (O/C fleeing, poss — meth, tamp w/ evid, PDRO).
Lynthlin, Justin Adam, 41, Chatsworth. Charges by GCSO: Aggravated stalking (x2), aggravated stalking — FVA, harassing phone calls (x3), probation violation (O/C agg stalking), terroristic threats and acts, and violate family violence order (x2).
Timms, Adrian Nicole, 25. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C fraudulent credit card).
Williams, Joel Randall, 61. Charge by GCSO: Housed for Kennesaw PD.
Freeman, Michael Scott, 47, LaFayette. Charge by CPD: DUI (prebook).
Lee, SooHoon, 20, Collegedale, Tennessee. Charges by GSP: Failure to signal, improper lane change, maximum limits 110 MPH in 70 MPH, reckless driving, and when overtaken and passing on the right permitted.
March 17
Bryant, Kevin Dwayne, 50, Resaca. Charges by GCSO: Crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without conse., possess less than 1 oz. marijuana, and probation violation (O/C burglary).
Curtis, Octavius Terrance, 35, Rome. Charges by CPD: Giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer, possess less than 1 oz. marijuana, possession of drug related objects, and possession of methamphetamine.
Gamble, Otis Allen, 55, Atlanta. Charges by GCSO: Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving while license suspended or revoked, and open container.
Gann, Dagen Mathew, 24, Acworth. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge.
Huddleston, James Travis, 42, Acworth. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C TBS).
McDougle, Christian Tyler, 25. Charge by PRO: Drug court sanction March 17th thru March 19th 2023 1400.
Mulkey, Alan Bradley, 40. Charges by GCSO: Loitering or prowling, probation violation (O/C poss. of meth), and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Scott, Charles Edward, 50, Resaca. Charges by GCSO: Misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked, possess less than 1 oz. marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana w/ intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine (x2), removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal, and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
Wofford, Timothy Jerome, 40, Fountain, Florida. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C sex offender reg).
Miller, Andrew James Wade, 24. Charges by GCSO: DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
Ensley, Jeremy Wade, 35, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C DUI).
Moreland, John Allen, 56. Charges by GCSO: Duty upon striking fixed objects, failure to maintain lane, open container, too fast for conditions, and DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
March 18
Gravitt, Jr., Jerry Wayne, 43, Sugar Valley. Charge by GCSO: Terroristic threats/acts.
Hale, Pattrick Ray, 37. Charges by CPD: Bench warrant (O/C driving while license susp.) and bench warrant (O/C tag light violation, driving on susp.).
Monroe, James Charles, 53. Charge by CPD: Criminal trespass.
Perez, Isaac Sepulveda, 35, Plainville. Charges by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine, brake lights and turn signals required, possession and use of drug related objects, windshields and windshield wipers, and inmate possession of drugs — meth.
Revels, Alycia Faith, 20, Chatsworth. Charges by GCSO: DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol under the age of 21 and failure to maintain lane.
March 19
Estevez-Cabrera, Juan DeJesus, 39, Lithonia. Charges by GCSO: Driving while license suspended and unsecured load (40-6-254).
Gibson, Roland Edmund, 58, Atlanta. Charges by GSP: Driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance, operation of veh. w/out current plate, removing or affixing license plate w/ intent to conceal, and theft by receiving stolen property.
Reives, Jr., Ronald, 37. Charges by GCSO: Giving false name or address to law enforcement officer, probation violation (O/C battery), and probation violation.
Snowden, Twalia Lashell, 45, Chattanooga, Tenn. Charge by CPD: Bench warrant (O/C agg. assault).