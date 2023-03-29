March 18
Gravitt, Jr., Jerry Wayne, 43, Sugar Valley. Charge by GCSO: Terroristic threats/acts.
Hale, Pattrick Ray, 37. Charges by CPD: Bench warrant (O/C driving while license susp.) and bench warrant (O/C tag light violation, driving on susp.).
Monroe, James Charles, 53. Charge by CPD: Criminal trespass.
Perez, Isaac Sepulveda, 35, Plainville. Charges by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine, brake lights and turn signals required, possession and use of drug related objects, windshields and windshield wipers, and inmate possession of drugs — meth.
Revels, Alycia Faith, 20, Chatsworth. Charges by GCSO: DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol under the age of 21 and failure to maintain lane.
March 19
Estevez-Cabrera, Juan DeJesus, 39, Lithonia. Charges by GCSO: Driving while license suspended and unsecured load (40-6-254).
Gibson, Roland Edmund, 58, Atlanta. Charges by GSP: Driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance, operation of veh. w/out current plate, removing or affixing license plate w/ intent to conceal, and theft by receiving stolen property.
Reives, Jr., Ronald, 37. Charges by GCSO: Giving false name or address to law enforcement officer, probation violation (O/C battery), and probation violation.
Snowden, Twalia Lashell, 45, Chattanooga, Tennessee. Charge by CPD: Bench warrant (O/C agg. assault).
March 20
Dixon, Damion Byron, 32, Resaca. Charges by GCSO: Criminal damage to property in the second degree, simple battery — FVA, and pedestrian under the influence.
Fortenberry, Jason Dewayne, 44. Charges by CPD: Criminal trespass and possession of methamphetamine.
Hernandez, Jose Luis, 37, Mabelton. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (when probation term) (O/C criminal trespass).
Hiles, Kendrick Tyrone, 54. Charges by GCSO: Driving while license suspended or revoked (prebook), housed for Calhoun P.D. failure to appear (x2), possess less than 1 oz. marijuana (prebook), maximum limits (prebook), and possession of methamphetamine (prebook).
Key, Sarah Mae, 27. Charge by CPD: Simple battery — FVA (prebook).
Norton, Sheila Denise, 60, Adairsville. Charge by CPD: Probation violation.
Robinson, Jacob Jerome, 42, Marietta. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C obstruction).
Vasquez-Crus, Crismary, 38. Charges by GCSO: Disorderly conduct and misuse of 911 (prebook).
Kitts, Kaila Daniel, 28, Cohutta. Charge by GCSO: Bond surrender 2022444401, 2022444402.
Streeter, Penny Loretta, 58. Charges by GCSO: Aggravated assault — FVA, aggravated battery — FVA, and simple battery — FVA.
March 21
Davis, Jr., Robby Merle, 35, Adairsville. Charges by GCSO: Probation term (when probation term) (O/C battery) and probation term (when probation term) (O/C battery).
Drawdy, Benjamin, 62. Charge by GCSO: Possession of marijuana.
Fritz, John Joseph, 63. Charge by GCSO: Disorderly conduct/harassing calls (prebook).
Hackney Wall, Faith Charity, 31. Charges by GCSO: Misdemeanor contributing to delinquency or dependency of a minor (x4), felony cruelty to children in the second degree (x3), incest, influencing witness, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence (x2), and child molestation.
Massingill, Dakota Janine, 24. Charge by CPD: Failure to appear (O/C VGCSA, poss droi, no proof of ins).
Shaw, Jessica Nicole, 39, Fairmount. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (when probation term) (O/C possession of meth).
Stanley, Justin Wade, 36. Charges by CPD: Affixing a tag (prebook), possession of meth, seatbelt violation, and probation violation (O/C possession of meth, viol. motor veh. law).
Klotz, Zachary Richard, 18, Chattanooga, Tenn. Charges by GCSO: Possession of alcohol by person under 21 and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
March 22
Cromer, Candace Annette, 40, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C possession of methamphetamine).
Leonard, Charles Climmie, 52. Charge by GCSO: Housed for CPD probation violation (O/C susp lic, no ins).
Norry, Robert Anthony, 45. Charge by GCSO: Misdemeanor theft by taking.
Roberts, William Larve, 42, Armuchee. Charge by CPD: Parole violation.
Rosales, Daniel, 52. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery — FVA.
White, Kevin Ray, 38, Buchanan. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C agg. assault, theft by receiving).
Castillo, Alexander Nathaniel, 25. Charges by GSP: Driving too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane, no insurance — motorcycle, obedience to traffic-control devices, passing in a no passing zone (x2), reckless driving, unregistered vehicle, wrong class of drivers license, and fleeing or attempting to elude police officer.
Colburn, II, Dean Christopher, 30. Charges by GCSO: Misdemeanor DUI — alcohol, failure to yield on roadway, and safety belts.
Jenkins, Kailee Nichole, 28. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery — FVA.
March 23
Alaniz, Samuel Richard, 29. Charges by CPD: Theft by shoplifting (x8).
Bramblett, Adam Dewayne, 34. Charges by GSP: Driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, leaving scene of crash, too fast for conditions, and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Colleps, Jr., David Sulton, 60, Resaca. Charges by GCSO: Possession and use of drug related objects and possession of methamphetamine (x2).
Higginbotham, Tyler Jermaine, 33. Charges by GCSO: Cruelty to children in the first degree (x2), simple battery (x2), and held for court.
Mathis, Gregory Scott, 34. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced E03892355, 55, 56 (O/C fleeing, driv whil lice susp, speed).
Robinson, Joseph Michael, 34. Charges by GCSO: Gang activities; penalties, influencing witnesses, and possession of methamphetamine.
Shelton, Ronald Allan, 35, Talking Rock. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C theft by shoplifting/crim trespass).
White, Christopher James-Domonique, 30, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Theft by taking.
Yetman, Chastin William, 32. Charge by CPD: Misdemeanor theft by taking.
Kent, Timothy Michael, 33, Mableton. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (when probation term) (O/C poss of meth).
March 24
Gunter, Anthony Monroe, 55. Charge by GCSO: Hold for other agency Cobb County Sheriff Office.
Kidwell, Dixie Hunter, 28. Charge by CPD: Probation violation (O/C speeding).
McDaniel, Charles Allen, 70. Charge by CPD: Probation violation (when probation term) (O/C simple assault, public drunkenness).
Munoz, Dereck Sotomayor, 18. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced 2022373873 (O/C fleeing).
Talley, Brett Webb, 29. Charges by CPD: Probation violation (O/C terr threats, battery), aggravated assault, aggravated assault — FVA, and cruelty to children in the third degree — FVA.
Thompson, Mason Lanard, 38, Canton. Charge by GCSO: Aggravated stalking.
March 25
Gray, Gary Dewayne, 47. Charges by CPD: Criminal trespass — FVA, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call, probation violation (O/C poss meth, drug related objects), simple assault — FVA, and simple battery — FVA.
Herron, Casey Adam, 34. Charges by CPD: Harassing phone calls and misdemeanor terroristic threats and acts (x4).
Ivey, Oscar Marion, 49, Chatsworth. Charge by GCSO: Hold for Walton County.
Johnston, Michael Scott, 46, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Theft by taking (prebook).
Kazantseva, Alina, 31, Dalton. Charges by CPD: Criminal trespass and arson.
Quintana, Carmelino Barrera, 29. Charge by CPD: Failure to appear (O/C obstructing traffic, giving false).
Rogers, Misty Dawn, 45, Sugar Valley. Charge by GCSO: Burglary in the second degree (prebook).
Serrano, Annette, 46. Charge by GCSO: Battery — FVA (prebook).
Brenner, Maryann Ann, 85. Charges by CPD: Misdemeanor obstruction of officers and terroristic threats and acts.
March 26
Higgins, Charlotte Denise, 55. Charge by CPD: Theft by shoplifting.
Hollis, Tiffany Breann, 32. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear (O/C simple battery — FVA, et al.).
Mahoney, Brandon Dominique, 35, Bloomington, Illinois. Charges by GSP: License to be carried and exhibited on demand (prebook), possess less than 1 oz. marijuana (prebook), maximum limits 90 MPH in a 70 MPH zone (prebook), possession and use of drug related objects (prebook), possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (x2, prebook), and use of safety belts in passenger vehicles (prebook).
Mcree, Kimberly Lynn, 32. Charges by GCSO: Battery and disorderly conduct (prebook).
Velilla, Jason Brandon, 35. Charge by GCSO: Disorderly conduct (prebook).
West, Thomas Jerome, 41. Charges by GCSO: Battery — FVA and cruelty to children in the third degree.
Yoc Bautista, Fernando Bladimir, 27. Charge by CPD: Simple battery (prebook).
Maitland, Scott Allen, 37. Charge by GSP: DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.