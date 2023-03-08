February 26
Carter, Oliver Chase, 33, Plainville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C obstruction).
February 27
Guzman, Miguel Angel, 30. Charges by CPD: Aggravated assault — FVA and cruelty to children in the third degree.
Stanley, Wendy Leigh, 49, Lawrenceville. Charge by CPD: Bench warrant (O/C shoplifting).
Worthington, Jeffery Alan, 39. Charge by CPD: Probation violation (O/C susp. license).
February 28
Andrews, David Joseph, 35, Cartersville. Charge by GCSO: Simple assault — FVA.
Barnes, Tyler James, 25, Resaca. Charge by PRO: Probation violation.
Boychuk, Roman Fletcher, 25, Gainesville. Charges by GCSO: DUI — driving under the influence of drugs, following too closely, improper lane change, license to be carried and exhibited on demand, and window tint.
Christopher, Zachary Seth, 27, Sugar Valley. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear.
Finch, Malcolm Jarrard, 45. Charge by DOC: Here for court.
George, David Joil, 72, Bronx, New York. Charge by GSP: Identity fraud.
Gordon, Jazzimahan McKaylah, 21, Sugar Valley. Charge by GCSO: Battery — FVA (prebook).
Hammond, Austin Taylor, 26. Charge by GCSO: Criminal trespass.
Harris, Rocky Howell, 56, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C theft by taking, fleeing).
Mahan, Sidney Chuck, 38, Jasper. Charge by GCSO: Hold for other agency.
Miller, Kyle Anthony, 36. Bicycle ridden on right side of roadway, possession of ecstasy, possession of methamphetamine, and probation violation.
Mulkey, Donald Lee, 44, Resaca. Charges by GCSO: Manufacture/sell/distribute — methamphetamine (prebook), no passing zones (prebook), and use of safety belts in passenger vehicles (prebook).
Nichols, Steven, 34, Rome. Charge by CPD: Simple battery.
Okiefa, John, 28, Florida. Charges by GCSO: Driving on wrong side of road, driving too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop and render aid, failure to stop for stop signs (x2), fleeing/attempting to elude police officer, giving false name (x2), headlights on sunset/sunrise and in rain, improper lane change, improper U-turn, loitering or prowling, no drivers license, obstruction/hindering of officer, passing in a no passing zone, passing on hill or curve, passing on shoulder of road, passing within 20-0 ft. oncoming traffic, reckless driving, and speeding.
Phipps, Larry Bryan, 37, Kingston. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C forg 2nd, poss of meth).
Quistian-Galvan, Juan Jose, 43. Charges by CPD: Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, improper lane change, license required; surrender of prior licenses, no proof of insurance, and signals by hand and arm or signal lamps.
Rogers, Eric Allen, 25, Chatsworth. Charges by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C criminal damage to prop 2nd, DC) and probation violation (O/C no license on person).
Simpson, Dustin James, 37. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C burglary).
Tucker, Tammy Sue, 48. Charges by GCSO: Criminal trespass, crossing guard lines with weapons/drugs/intoxicants, and possession of methamphetamine.
March 1
Anderson, Justice Tyler, 20. Charges by GCSO: Drug related objects (prebook), possession of marijuana (less 1 oz.) (prebook), tampering with evidence (prebook).
Antunez, Steven Ezequiel Almondov, 25. Charges by GCSO: False imprisonment — FVA and simple battery — FVA.
Case, Emily Renee, 29. Charge by CPD: Felony theft by shoplifting.
Craig, Bryant Daylan, 21. Charges by GCSO: Drug related objects (prebook), possession of marijuana (less 1 oz.), tampering with evidence (prebook).
Glover, Michael Isaiah, 31, Atlanta. Charge by MCCD: Bench warrant (O/C FTA probate court).
Locke, Gary Lee, 33. Charges by GCSO: Harassing communications (prebook), aggravated battery — FVA (prebook), criminal damage to property in the second degree (prebook), and reckless conduct (prebook).
Perez-Llamas, Raul, 25. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery — FVA.
Smith, Terrance Lamar, 53. Charges by GCSO: Criminal trespass — FVA, failure to appear (O/C agg stalking), and failure to appear (O/C simple battery, criminal trespass).
Stafford, Carlina Ruth, 52, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: VGCSA (prebook).
Timms, Anthony Leon, 41, Sugar Valley. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (when probation term) (O/C theft by taking).
Woodring, Christina Nacole, 43. Charge by GCSO: VGCSA (prebook).
Thompson, Aurther Aundreay, 56. Charges by CPD: Misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked, misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, obstruction of driver’s view or interference w/ control, open container, and operation of veh. w/out current plate.
March 2
Barton, April Michelle, 50. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge.
Pasley, Steven Jerome, 48. Charge by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine (prebook).
Vaughan, Gavin Lydell, 25, Cartersville. Charge by CPD: Bench warrant (O/C shoplifting).
Weninger, Kami Marie, 29, Rome. Charge by PRO: Probation violation (O/C poss of meth, theft by shoplifting).
March 3
Baker, Jeremy Stan, 45, Crandall. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C theft by shoplifting).
Harris, Tracy Lavaar, 42, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge.
McBee, Kyna Charisse, 51. Charge by CPD: Aggravated assault — FVA.
Perez, Giovanni DeJesus, 21, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced (warrant # 2020253824, 2020253821).
Rocker, Tiajuana Lashawn, 37, Mableton. Charges by GCSO: False report of a crime and unlawful conduct during 911 call.
Staton, Kahlis Ali, 44, Chatsworth. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C suspended license).
Stephens, Dayton Kyle, 26, Centre, Alabama. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C battery).
Miller, Paige Marie, 34, Athens, Tennessee. Charges by GSP: DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, expired tag, failure to maintain lane, and open container.
March 4
Cedeno, Andres E., 58. Charges by GCSO: Driving too fast for conditions, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to maintain lane, failure to wear seat belt, no license, and open container.
Chambers, Eric George, 42. Charges by GSP: DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, failure to notify owner upon striking fixture, failure to report accident with injury/death/damage, and license to be carried & exhibited on demand.
Gentry, Bruce Carry, 70. Charge by CPD: Disorderly conduct (prebook).
Hollingsworth, Shane Lamare, 35. Driving while license suspended or revoked, misdemeanor failure to appear for fingerprintable charge (O/C DWLS), misdemeanor failure to appear for fingerprintable charge (O/C DWLS, no insur, FTML), failure to maintain lane, fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer for felony offense, holding/supporting wireless device, maximum limits 93/55, racing on highways or streets, reckless driving, vehicles to drive on right side of roadway; exceptions, and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Whiles, Tiffani Renee, 32. Charges by CPD: No tail lights, suspended license, and probation violation (O/C battery).
March 5
Hammond, Austin Taylor, 26. Charge by CPD: Criminal damage to property in the second degree.
Herrera, Bayron Randalfo, 45. Charges by GCSO: Battery — FVA (first offense), obstructing or hindering persons making emergency call, simple battery — FVA (x2), violation of bond, and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (x2).
Payne, Heather Theodora, 44. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery — FVA.
Payton, Dustin Michael, 34. Charge by CPD: Criminal trespass.
Richards, John Robert, 50. Charges by CPD: Battery — FVA and criminal trespass — FVA.
Smith, Bambi Lynne, 30. Charges by GCSO: False statements and writings (prebook), giving false name and date of birth to LEO (prebook), obstruction of LEO (prebook), and theft by conversion.