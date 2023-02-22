February 13
Pickett, Ray Field, 53. Charges by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C aggravated stalking), probation violation (O/C terroristic threats and acts), and probation violation (O/C DUI).
Ray, Jessica Nichole, 33. Charge by CPD: Simple battery — FVA.
Reynolds, Eugene Edward, 52, Ranger. Charge by GCSO: Aggravated stalking — FVA.
Turner, Joshua Labryant, 32. Charges by GCSO: Burglary in the first degree, criminal trespass — FVA, criminal trespass, felony obstruction of officers, misdemeanor obstruction of officers, probation violation (O/C battery — FVA, criminal trespass), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, burglary in the second degree, loitering or prowling, possess less than 1 oz. marijuana, and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Walraven, Charlotte Kay, 38. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (prebook).
Heath, Robin Renee, 57, Dalton. Charge by CPD: Bench warrant (O/C FTML, DUI, hit/run, fail to report).
Watson, Nigel Ian, 32. Charges by GSP: Driving while license suspended or revoked, driving without a valid license, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, and reckless driving.
February 14
Deogracia-Torres, Eli Saul, 30. Charges by GSP: Maximum limits and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Gonzalez, Mileidy Puentes, 43, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear (prebook) (O/C shoplifting).
Hedges, Michael Dewayne, 18. Charges by CPD: Disorderly conduct and entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony (x3).
Light, Kyle Lee, 25, Rossville. Charges by GSP: Affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission/reflectance of win., misdemeanor driving without a valid license, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer, and use of safety belts in passenger vehicles.
Thompson, Kaleb Robert David, 26. Charge by DOC: Here for court.
Vega, Susana, 22. Charges by CPD: Failed to stop for school bus, no license, and probation violation (O/C VGCSA).
Pack, Jaylen Bree, 20, Dalton. Charges by CPD: Driving while license suspended or revoked and fail to obey person directing traffic.
February 15
Charles, Anthony Lee, 47, Fairmount. Charge by GCSO: Bond surrender 2021354371 (O/C theft rec stolen prop).
Fritts, Daniel Wayne, 32. Charge by GCSO: Trafficking marijuana.
Hunt, Adrienne Briana, 32. Charge by GCSO: VGCSA.
Luck, Tyler Garret William, 26. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C simple battery x3).
Neighbors, Nathan Mark, 31. Charge by PRO: Parole violation.
Palmer, Gerald Allen, 42. Charge by PRO: Probation violation (O/C possession of methamphetamine).
Phillips, Billy, 48, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C attempted kidnapping/agg assault).
Waters, Angela Lynn, 35. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge.
February 16
Cal, De’alunta Lebron, 22, Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear (O/C speeding, driving while license withdrawn).
Freeman, Ronald Frank, 55, Resaca. Charges by GSP: Failure to appear and safety belts.
Fryar, Michael Anthony, 39, Rome. Charge by DOC: Here for court.
Glenn, Asia Arione, 22, Atlanta. Charges by CPD: Driving while license suspended or revoked and obtaining or attempt to obtain dangerous drugs by fraud, etc.
Hansard, Angelita Atilano, 36. Charge by CPD: Criminal damage to property in the second degree.
Kirby, James Edward, 56, Fairmount. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (when probation terms are altered) (O/C agg assault, obstruction LEO).
Napier, Clayton Dewayne, 35, Dalton. Charges by GCSO: Theft by bringing stolen property into state and theft by deception.
Norden, Jason Scott, 36, Kennesaw. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge.
West, Bryson Garrett, 31. Charge by GCSO: Disorderly conduct.
February 17
Benson, Jr., James Edward, 37, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge.
Burch, Randall Frank, 63. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C criminal trespass).
Carden, Scott Felton, 56, Ranger. Charge by GCSO: Ret for court 2022390548, 2022390549 (O/C poss of meth, poss of drug rel objects).
Hammonds, Christopher Jerome, 34, Taylorsville. Charge by GCSO: Housed for Calhoun P.D. probation violation.
Montgomery, Mack Henry, 75. Charges by GCSO: Criminal trespass and failure to appear (prebook).
Tilley, Hershel Lee, 49. Charge by PRO: Drug court sanction Feb. 17 to Feb. 19 2023 @ 1800.
Jones, Dennis, 53. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear (O/C reckless driving).
McCeary, Shannon Wesley, 31, Ranger. Charges by GCSO: Aggravated assault, misdemeanor battery/simple battery — FVA, driving under the influence of alcohol, and cruelty to children in the third degree.
Debrock-Sartin, Ashlyn Erica, 27, Adairsville. Charges by GCSO: Misdemeanor theft by deception and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
Ojala, II, Reino Rudolph, 42, Fairmount. Charge by GCSO: Hold for other agency (Cherokee County).
February 18
Dutton, Barry Wayne, 37, Resaca. Charges by GCSO: Misdemeanor obstruction of officers, pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drug, and reckless conduct.
Lee, Jr., Joseph Mark, 38. Charges by CPD: Aggravated assault, battery, and probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge.
Blalock, Braxton Tanner, 27. Charges by CPD: Driving while license suspended/revoked, improper exhaust system, and no insurance.
February 19
Early, Erykah Jade, 24, Greenwood, Indiana. Charges by CPD: Felony theft by receiving property stolen in another state, felony theft by receiving stolen property, and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Griggs, Timothy James, 45, Dalton. Charges by GCSO: Misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked, possession and use of drug related objects,
Holtzclaw, Shea Marie, 34. Charges by GCSO: Exploit/inflict pain to/deprive essential services to disabled person, elder, simple assault, and simple battery.
Seals, Tristan Alexander, 18. Charges by GCSO: Failure to obey traffic signal (prebook), fleeing, no insurance (prebook), no registration (prebook), reckless driving (prebook), speeding (prebook), and suspended (prebook).
Garland, Daniel Brooks, 39. Charge by GCSO: Hold for other agency (Whitfield County SO).