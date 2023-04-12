April 3
Cochran, Holly Michelle, 45. Charge by GCSO: Criminal trespass.
Feinstein, Mark Richard, Chatsworth. Charge by CPD: Giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
Graniela-Rivera, Wilson, 41. Charges by CPD: Simple assault (prebook) and theft by receiving stolen property (prebook).
Jones, Devon Drake Eugene, 27, Chattanooga, Tennessee. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C violation family violence order).
Morgan, Marty Allen, 39. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C sale methamphetamine).
Ortiz, Miguel Angel, 32. Charge by CPD: Simple battery — FVA.
Ward, Phillip Dewayne, 32, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C no insurance).
Williams, Shanna Sue, 37. Charges by GCSO: Pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drug (prebook), possession of methamphetamine (prebook), and probation violation (O/C poss. of methamphetamine).
Wooten, Buddy Lee, 47, Chatsworth. Charges by CPD: Giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer, possession and use of drug related objects, and possession of methamphetamine.
April 4
Barrett, Jessica Lynn, 30. Charge by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine.
Bennett, Kimberly Ann, 48. Charge by CPD: Receipt, possession, or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first.
Blankenship, Sarah Denice, 31, Riceville, Tenn. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C theft by receiving stolen property).
Cloer, Rosa Elizabeth, 32, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Theft by receiving stolen property (prebook).
Landress, Mitchell William, 61. Charges by GCSO: Possess less than 1 oz. marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, removing or affixing license plate w/ intent to conceal, and unregistered vehicle.
Mann, Sandeep, 36, Fresno, California. Charge by GCSO: Disorderly conduct.
Mulkey, Hershell Kane, 44, Fairmount. Charge by FPD: Probation violation (O/C poss. of marijuana).
Timms, Tommie Lee, 46. Charges by CPD: Driving while license suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, obedience to traffic control devices and traffic regulations, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain, possession of methamphetamine, receipt, possession, or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first, and tail lights.
Thomas, Nikita Nicole, 30, Kissimmee, Florida. Charges by GSP: Distracted driving/use of cell phone, misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane, and improper tag display.
April 5
Anderson, Dawn Ann, 24. Charges by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine.
Bennett, Ashley Brooke, 26, Ranger. Charge by GCSO: Here for court.
Bunch, Eric Martin, 42, Resaca. Charges by GCSO: Driving while license suspended or revoked (prebook), giving false name or address to law enforcement officer (prebook), and misdemeanor obstruction of officers (prebook).
Bush, William Paul, 40, Birchwood, Tenn. Charges by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C DUI, open cot, reckless driving, seat) and probation violation (O/C guard line w/ weapon/drugs, poss m).
Chairez, Ruben Nmn, 40, Dalton. Charges by GCSO: Battery — FVA and cruelty to children in the first degree.
Charles, Justin Lee, 29. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C sale of meth).
Harvel, Emmett DeJuan, 33, Snellville. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear (O/C speeding, open container, poss of firearm by con felon).
Walters, Zachary Lee, 29, Adairsville. Charges by GCSO: Misdemeanor battery/simple battery — FVA (prebook) and pedestrian under the influence (prebook).
Weeks, Marie Kay, 42, Rome. Charges by CPD: Criminal trespass and theft by shoplifting.
April 6
Amos, Justin Brandon, 31, Dalton. Charges by GCSO: Misdemeanor possess less than oz. marijuana (prebook) and Schedule IV (prebook).
Boyce, Ashton Lee Ann, 33, Rome. Charges by CPD: Misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a Schedule IV, and trafficking in methamphetamine or amphetamine.
Carpenter, Gina Rebecca, 51, Cumming. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C shoplifting).
Crosby, Julian Nigel, 29, Atlanta. Charge by CPD: Felony theft by taking.
Hubbard, Randy Marc, 28. Charges by GCSO: Felony aggravated assault (prebook) and cruelty to children in the third degree (first or second offense).
Jasman, David Ray, 42, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (when probation term) (O/C burglary 2nd degree).
Linkens, Ceasia Natalie, 29. Charges by CPD: Misdemeanor battery — FVA (first offense) and criminal damage to property in the second degree.
Macias, Rosa Isela, 53. Charge by CPD: Simple assault — FVA.
Stevens, Randall Michael, 20. Charges by GCSO: Misdemeanor battery — FVA (first offense) and false imprisonment — FVA.
April 7
Henderson, Jackie Lee, 43. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C battery).
McBee, Misty Dawn, 48. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery — FVA (prebook).
Morales, Robin Osbaldo, 27, Cartersville. Charges by GSP: Driving while license suspended or revoked, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer, maximum limits, and no proof of insurance.
Smith, Kelly Ann, 38. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D.
April 8
Arnfelt, Robert Lamar, 45, Dalton. Charge by CPD: Loitering or prowling.
Santos, Gabriel Alberto, 32. Charge by GSP: Requirements upon striking unattended vehicle.
Williams, John Lewis, 61, Resaca. Charges by GSP: DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol (prebook), failure to maintain lane (prebook), and obstruction of officers (prebook).
Aguilar, Jr., Bogar, 24. Charges by GSP: DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol and obedience to traffic control devices required; presumptions.
Lopez-Ramos, Silvano, 45, Rome. Charge by CPD: Misdemeanor driving without a valid license.
April 9
Feagin, Zachary Tye, 33, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Battery — FVA (prebook).
Warner, Chase Robert, 36, Chattanooga, Tenn. Charges by GSP: DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol and maximum limits.