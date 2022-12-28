December 19
Evans, Marciell Lamont, 34. Charges by GCSO: Driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI — driving under the influence of drugs, maximum limits 84 MPH in 55 MPH zone, and parole violation.
Garner, Tammy Louise, 36, Cohutta. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C burglary).
Green, Jason Kyle, 38. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C failure to register).
Holtzclaw, Timothy Eric, 31, Rome. Charges by GCSO: Loitering or prowling, probation violation (O/C agg assault), and probation violation (O/C obstruction, false info).
Marbury, Christopher Michael, 32, Chattanooga, Tennessee. Charges by GCSO: Aggravated assault and misdemeanor terroristic threats and acts.
Massingill, Billy Jack, 40. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C terroristic threats).
Mills, Cameron Tyler, 25, Ranger. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C aggravated stalking, battery — FVA).
Andres, Santiago, 25, Atlanta. Charges by GSP: Misdemeanor driving without a valid license and maximum limits (99 MPH in a 70 MPH zone).
December 20
Black, Jerry Mitchell, 45. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C aggravated assault).
Collins, Antonio Lamont, 27, Atlanta. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C VGCSA, DUI).
Jones, Heather Amanda, 40. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss of methamphetamine).
Massey, William Roy, 48, West Point. Charges by GCSO: Probation violation (when terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge (x2).
Penley, Corey Allen, 35, Ranger. Charges by GCSO: Aggravated stalking (prebook) and criminal trespass (prebook).
Taylor, Michael Albert, 39, Ellijay. Charges by CPD: Aggravated assault and parole violation.
December 21
Davis, Tony Thomas, 59. Charge by GCSO: Failure to register as sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/provided.
Dixon, Beverly Jane, 52. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (when terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge.
Johnson, Brayan Laimafa, 29. Charge by GCSO: Marijuana — possess less than 1 oz.
Kitts, Kaila Daniel, 28, Cohutta. Charges by GCSO: Possession and use of drug related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
Monroe, Tammy Larose, 49, Rome. Charges by CPD: Criminal trespass (x2), misdemeanor theft by deception (x2), and when a person is party to a crime (x2).
Monroe, Tony Lamont, 49, Rome. Charges by CPD: Criminal trespass, theft by deception (x2), and theft by shoplifting (x2).
Sund, Billy Joe, 41, Rydal. Charges by GCSO: Driving while license suspended or revoked and possession of methamphetamine.
Williams, Khristina Lynn, 51, Rome. Charge by GSP: Hold for other agency.
Parker, James Edward, 74. Charges by GSP: Driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.
December 22
Bailey, Jr., James Birch, 42. Charges by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C aggravated stalking) and receipt, possession, or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first.
Fernandez, Emmanuel Gene, 49. Charge by CPD: Aggravated assault.
Fleetwood, Antwon Alexander, 38. Charges by GCSO: Battery — FVA, bench warrant (O/C poss. of firearm by felon, no insur.), and criminal trespass.
Headrick, Heather Leejan, 34. Charge by GCSO: Hold for other agency.
Ochoa-Solando, Ronald de Jesus, 45. Charges by GCSO: Driving without a valid license and stop signs and yield signs.
Richardson, John Micah, 18. Charge by CPD: Simple battery.
Roberson, Gregory Lee, 41, Kingston. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss. of meth, poss. drug rel. objects).
Soto, Nathan Karem, 17. Charge by CPD: Aggravated assault.
Williams, Dominique Jontavius, 30. Charges by GCSO: Maximum limits and willful obstruction of law enforcement.
Burse, Allen Lamar, 51, Dalton. Charges by GSP: Driving while license suspended or revoked and operation of vehicle w/out current plate.
December 23
Brown, Stetson Labron, 39. Charges by CPD: DUI — drugs and following too closely.
Hester, Jermaine Lemel, 32, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Aggravated stalking.
Lloyd, Emmanuel Bernardo, 29. Charges by CPD: False imprisonment (prebook) and simple battery (prebook).
Monroe, James Charles, 53. Charge by GCSO: Criminal trespass.
Wooten, Buddy Lee, 46, Chatsworth. Charge by CPD: Theft by taking.
December 24
Byrd, Ormandy Crystal, 39. Charge by CPD: Bench warrant (O/C obstruction of officer, simple battery — FVA).
Holcomb, Billie Joe, 43. Charge by GCSO: Giving false name or address to law enforcement officer.
Jimenez Elias, Israel, 30. Charge by CPD: Misdemeanor battery — FVA (first offense).
Krahn, Andrea Claudette, 48. Charges by CPD: DUI — less safe, endangering a child by driving under 14, failure to maintain lane, and open container.
December 25
Brown, Marlo Donsha, 45, Adairsville. Charges by GSP: DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, following too closely, reckless driving, and serious injury by vehicle.
Mayon-Cone, Jane Leslie, 76, Talking Rock. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear.