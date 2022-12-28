Jail Graphic

December 19

Evans, Marciell Lamont, 34. Charges by GCSO: Driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI — driving under the influence of drugs, maximum limits 84 MPH in 55 MPH zone, and parole violation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In