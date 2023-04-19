April 10
Bray, Jonathan Adam, 31, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C burglary, controlled II substance).
Conway, Yohonna Marie, 50. Charge by GCSO: Registrant distributing controlled substance classified in Sched I/II except as.
Milam, Amy Marria, 40, Cartersville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C theft by conversion).
Stokes, Gage Tyler, 27, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C burg 1st aft 6/30/12 crml damage 2nd).
Defreese, Leigh Ann, 46, Fairmount. Charges by CPD: DUI — drugs and following too closely.
April 11
Bennett, Marcus Aiddyn, 18, Plainville. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery.
Curtis, Dewon Logan, 17. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery.
Hill, Cliffton Clamon, 55, Fairmount. Charges by GCSO: Arson in the third degree, misdemeanor battery — FVA (first offense), DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, possess less than 1 oz. marijuana, reckless conduct, felony terroristic threats and acts (x2), and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Lee, Susie Lanette, 23. Charges by PRO: Probation violation (O/C poss. of meth) and probation violation (O/C poss of meth and drug rel obj).
Phillips, Andrew Dustin, 43, Canton. Charge by DOC: Here for court (O/C trafficking methamphetamine).
Phipps, Justin Guy, 38. Charges by GCSO: Aggravated assault — FVA, misdemeanor battery — FVA (first offense), and criminal trespass — FVA.
Wagner, Matthew Robin, 33, Dallas. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C fleeing LEO, false imprisonment).
April 12
Awtrey, Paul Allen, 57, Temple. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
Clay, Jr., Demond Rashad, 23, Chattanooga, Tennessee. Charges by GSP: Littering highway, possess less than 1 oz. marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain, and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
Davis, Joseph Donovan, 36, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C burg 1st, fleeing).
McDonald, Noah Lynn, 30. Charge by PRO: Probation violation.
McGill, Dewayne Allen, 38. Charge by CPD: Trafficking meth.
Quinn, Randall Eugene, 33, Chatsworth. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant.
Tucker, Austin Lee, 18. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery.
Sledge, Bryan Benford, 24, Harrison, Tenn. Charges by GSP: Possess less than 1 oz. marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana, and speeding.
McFall, Ansley Brooke, 17. Charge by GCSO: Misuse of 911 call.
April 13
Banks, Cornelius Tyrell, 40, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced 2020250389, 392, 395, 398 (O/C fleeing, speeding open cont, driv wr side).
Collum, Jr., Roy Hubert, 57. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (when probation term) (O/C DUI).
Walker, Phillip Curtis, 59, Chatsworth. Charges by GCSO: Driving while license suspended or revoked and no valid insurance.
Massey, Shon Paul, 53, Dalton. Charges by GCSO: Misdemeanor crim tresp on pub hunt/fish areas — hunt pub land w/o perm and misdemeanor interference with performance of ranger duties.
April 14
Brown, Anthony Scott, 39. Charge by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine (prebook).
Donaldson, David Edward, 57, Thomaston. Charge by PRO: Probation violation (O/C failure to register as sex offender).
Garrett, Dana Michelle, 36, Ball Ground. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear (O/C suspended license, speeding).
Miller, Ashley Nicole, 29. Charge by PRO: Probation violation (O/C poss. of methamphetamine).
Whitfield, Tammy Melinda, 51. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
Williams, Dustin Keith, 36, Lafayette. Charges by GCSO: Aggravated assault, obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers, and theft by shoplifting.
Palmer, Donald Ides, 49, Acworth. Charges by GCSO: Driving while license suspended or revoked, open container, and standards for brake lights and signal devices.
Tuckey, Logan Alexander, 21. Charges by CPD: DUI drugs, failed to yield turning left, and no license on person.
April 15
Ashworth, Stacie Charlene, 29, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Parole violation (O/C poss. w/ intent to distribute meth).
Milian, Martin, 31. Charge by CPD: Shoplifting less than $500.
Talley, Scottie Ray, 32, Ringgold. Charges by GCSO: Display of license plates, misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked, felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, maximum limits, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving, removing or affixing license plate w/ intent to conceal, stop signs and yield signs, when overtaken and passing on the right permitted, and driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Thomas, David Roger, 65. Charge by GCSO: Aggravated assault — FVA.
April 16
Moss, Erik Merle, 38, Ranger. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge.
Swanson, Jamie York, 46, Menlo. Charge by CPD: Probation violation (O/C shoplifting, criminal trespass).
Carter, Robert Perry, 61, Adairsville. Charges by GCSO: DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain lane.