December 26
Hendrix, Anthony Jordon, 17. Charge by GCSO: Fugitive from justice.
Hutchins, Christopher Morris, 45. Charges by GSP: Driving on divided highways, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, vehicle turning left, and bond surrender #2021308127 (O/C agg. battery).
Roblero-Vazquez, Cecilio Daniel, 28. Charges by GSP: Driving without a valid license, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, and failure to maintain lane.
Jaramillo Pina, Jose, 42, Dalton. Charge by GSP: Driving without a valid license.
December 27Barton, Demaurio Tremayne, 43. Charge by CPD: Battery — FVA (prebook).
Beavers, Brian William, 54. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C driving while license suspended, obstruc).
Biddick, Jasmine Rhea, 33. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C possession of methamphetamine).
Cannon, Marissa Shaye, 23. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C possession of meth).
Mullins, Jeremy Shawn, 43. Charges by GCSO: Criminal damage to property in the second degree and reckless conduct.
Norry, Robert Anthony, 44. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D.
Porch, Dorian Jeremiah, 35. Charge by GCSO: Battery — FVA.
Reese, Bryson Mitchell, 23. Charges by GCSO: Burglary in the first degree, criminal damage to property in the second degree, possession of tools for commission of a crime, criminal trespass, and probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge (x2).
Shutz, David Ernest, 43. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C child molestation).
December 28Keeny, Jr., James Thomas, 54. Charges by CPD: Contempt of superior court for fingerprintable charge and probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge.
Marshall, Justin Tyler, 26. Charge by GCSO: Aggravated assault, aggravated assault — FVA, battery, battery — FVA, criminal damage to property in the second degree — FVA, disorderly conduct, DUI — alcohol, drugs, other intoxicants, failure to maintain lane, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, obstruction of officer, reckless driving, simple battery on peace officer, and felony theft by taking.
Pack, Timothy Junior, 52. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge.
Poarch, Christopher Lamar, 54. Charges by GCSO: Open container and possession of methamphetamine.
Ralec-Krolus, Fidelia Magdalena, 33. Charges by GCSO: Financial transaction card fraud and financial transaction card theft.
Redmond, Dornell Robert, 43. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C agg assault, terroristic threats and acts).
Strong, Jessica Lynn, 43. Charge by GSP: Misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked.
Vines, Brandon Matthew, 40. Charges by GCSO: Aggravated child molestation (x2), aggravated sodomy (x2), cruelty to children in the first degree — FVA (x3), enticing a child for indecent purposes (x3), rape (x2), and simple battery — FVA.
December 29Conkright, Cameron Linc, 32, Armuchee. Charge by CPD: Failure to appear (O/C failure to use turn signal, sus. li).
Sandridge, Allyn Michelle, 41. Charge by GBI: Sexual exploitation of children (prebook).
Sandridge, William Brentwood, 42. Charge by GBI: Sexual exploitation of children (prebook).
Tinch, Tyler Ashton, 18, Resaca. Charges by GCSO: Driving on roadways laned for traffic, exhaust system, no passing zones, operation of vehicle on approach of authorized emergency vehicle, reckless driving, and too fast for conditions.
December 30Flood, Justin Laroy, 27, Forsyth. Charge by CPD: PUI.
Sheldon, Jeffry Michael, 37. Charge by GCSO: False report of a crime (prebook).
Willis, Deangelo Anquon, 38. Charges by CPD: Contributing to the delinquency of a minor, interference with custody, possession of alcohol under age of 21, and sexual assault against person in custody.
Woods, Cody Allen, 35. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced drug court incarceration order.
Romero-Mendez, Douglas Rosendo, 25. Charges by GSP: Driving without a valid license and maximum limits.
December 31Bradley, Andrew Kalen, 27, Ringgold. Charges by GSP: Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving without a license on person, failure to maintain lane, maximum limits, and open container.
Hester, Jeremy Eugene, 40, Rome. Charges by CPD: Improper turn (prebook) and poss. of meth (prebook).
Hyde, Ronald Shane, 46, Adairsville. Charge by CPD: Probation violation (O/C criminal trespass).
McBee, Kristopher David, 48. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C agg assault, poss of firearm).
Hackney Wall, Faith Charity, 31, Lafayette. Charges by GSP: Driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to maintain lane.
January 1Freeman, Heather Leanne, 38. Charge by GCSO: Loitering or prowling (prebook).
Krahn, Shanna Christeen, 46, Dalton. Charges by CPD: Burglary, criminal trespass, and open container.
Morgan, Douglas Edward, 43. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C burglary).
Santiago, Gonzalo Mateo, 24, Chattanooga, Tennessee. Charge by GCSO: Pedestrian under the influence.
Bihogo, Muziranege, 24, Murfreesboro, Tenn. Charges by GSP: Misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane change, maximum limits, no proof of insurance, and open container.
Braswell, Krystia Katherine, 29, West Plains, Missouri. Charge by CPD: Shoplifting.
Brown, Christopher Maurice Bryan, 44. Charges by GSP: Driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.