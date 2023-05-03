April 24
Battles, Charles Timothy, 44. Charge by GCSO: Housed for Chattooga County S.O.
Brown, Emily Sophia, 23, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Pedestrian under the influence.
Fleetwood, Antwon Alexander, 39. Charges by GCSO: Criminal damage to property in the second degree and simple battery — FVA.
Foskey, Aaron Jay, 49, Ooltewah, Tenn. Charges by GSP: Driving on roadways laned for traffic, hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked.
Looney, Austin Dewayne, 23, Cartersville. Charge by FPD: Probation violation.
Camacho-Sosa, Aldahir, 17, Cartersville. Charges by GSP: Impending traffic flow, maximum limits, racing on highways or streets, reckless driving, tail lights/tail light lenses required, and window glazing violation.
Ashley, Ginger Annette, 49, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C criminal damage 2nd, agg assault).
Harbin, Sarah Jean Peno, 35, Adairsville. Charges by GSP: False statements or writings; conceal fa. and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Harbin, Christopher Daniel, 38, Adairsville. Charges by GSP: DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol and improper backing.
April 25
Gilbert, Melanie Diane, 30. Charge by GCSO: Felony theft by shoplifting.
Pierce, Larry, Jr., 49. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C mutiny in penal inst; obstruction of).
Sanchez, Daniel Augusto, 45. Charges by GCSO: Financial transaction card fraud (x2), financial transaction card theft, felony identity theft fraud when using/possessing ident info concerning a person, and misdemeanor theft by taking.
Vargas Smith, Luis Armando, 24. Charges by GCSO: False report of a crime (prebook) and misdemeanor terroristic threats and acts.
Wheat, Clayton Edward, 47. Charge by PRO: Probation violation (O/C computer pornography).
Williams, Courtnea Alexander, 34. Charges by PRO: Probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge and misdemeanor sexual battery.
April 26
Barnett, James Franklin Matthew, 31, Washington. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (when probation term) (O/C poss of meth with intent to distribute).
Callahan, Austin Lamar, 29, Dalton. Charge by FPD: Hold for other agency.
Grizzle, Nicolas Lynn, 23. Charges by GCSO: Simple battery — FVA and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Jones, Matthew Thomas, 40, Plainville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (when probation term) (O/C agg assault).
Swims, Michael Eric, 42. Charge by PRO: Probation violation (when probation term) (O/C violatn othr states law, public dru).
Barlow, Adrian Jerome, 30. Charge by GCSO: Possession of firearm by convicted felon.
King, Kenya Kwiara, 32, Edgewater, Florida. Charges by GCSO: Driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, and endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol.
April 27
Brewer, Benjamin Shawn, 45, Lawrenceville. Charge by CPD: Probation violation.
Colon, Robert, 63, Mableton. Charges by GCSO: Possess less than oz. marijuana (prebook) and possess. of arms by convicted felon (prebook).
Croft, Kari Virginia Ann, 28. Charge by GCSO: Housed for Calhoun P.D. probation violation (O/C shoplifting).
Cumbee, Caleb Isaiah, 19. Charge by GCSO: Theft by receiving stolen property.
Daniel, Antron Asum, 27. Charge by GCSO: Battery (prebook).
Edwards, Jeremy Stanton, 40, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C agg assault).
Glenn, Ashley Mashae, 32. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D.
Ingram, William Randolph, 37. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced 2021323388-91,93,95,97,99,3467 (O/C fleeing, poss — f/arm by felon, susp lic).
Johnson, William Thomas, 30, Resaca. Charges by GCSO: Theft by taking (x4).
Payne, Jr., Roy Thomas, 40. Charges by GCSO: Aggravated child molestation (x2), child molestation (x2), and sodomy.
Schneider, James Carl, 52, Chatsworth. Charge by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine (prebook).
Stinson, Gloria Fatima Esperanza, 19, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced.
Evans, Moriah Garnette, 18, Cartersville. Charge by GCSO: Terroristic threats and acts.
April 28
Brookshire, Walter Alfred, 26, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C fleeing, flse imprison, txrsp).
Burnley, Franklin Steven, 48, Rockmart. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C driv while lic suspended).
Dacus, Jillian Lee, 41. Charge by GCSO: Drug court sanction.
Weathington, Richard Keith, 48, Adairsville. Charge by PRO: Drug court sanction April 28 to May 28 @ 0200.
Weaver, Frank Hoover, 54, Cohutta. Charges by GSP: DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to use turn signal, improper lane change, open container, reckless driving, and speeding 103/70.
April 29
England, Lewis Harrison, 52, Ranger. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
April 30
Bain, Lauren Beverly, 37, Rockmart. Charge by CPD: Simple battery — FVA.
Beasley, William Bowers, 45, Ranger. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery (prebook).
Duenas, Belinardo, 36. Charge by CPD: Misdemeanor battery — FVA (first offense).
Harper, Cody Daniel, 31. Charges by CPD: Simple assault (x2).
Neal, Tajai Quevonte, 24. Charge by CPD: Disorderly conduct.
Stocks, Kulan, 18. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D.
Suter, Preston Raymond, 21, Woodstock. Charges by CPD: Misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked and maximum limits.
Wilbanks, Robert Tyler, 18, Dalton. Charges by GSP: DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain lane.