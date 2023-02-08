January 30
Adams, Christopher Rick, 47, Adairsville. Charges by GCSO: Theft by deception and theft by shoplifting (x2).
Alexander, Steven Kane, 58, Fort Payne, Alabama. Charges by GSP: Attempted to turn too fast for wet roadway, driving while license suspended or revoked, failed to maintain lane, no proof of insurance, and removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal.
Amos, Christian Miguel, 23. Charge by GCSO: Criminal trespass.
Heller, Eric Michael, 27, Ellijay. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C criminal trespass, obstruction).
Knight, Jonathan Lee, 37, Taylorsville. Charges by GCSO: Misdemeanor obstruction of officers and theft by shoplifting.
Lahm, Christopher Scott, 28. Charge by GCSO: Cruelty to children in the second degree.
Lively, Zachary Ross, 27, Chatsworth. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
McCoy, Patrick Wade, 58. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C traffic meth).
Murphy, Richard Lee, 35, Plainville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C possession of meth).
Parker, Timothy James, 36, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C criminal trespass).
Richardson, Jasmine Bianca, 26. Charge by CPD: Simple battery — FVA.
Smith, Amanda Beth, 37, Chattanooga, Tennessee. Charge by GSP: Hold for other agency.
January 31
Farley, Tessa Eline, 28, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C battery).
Russell, Terry Lee, 36, Fairmount. Charge by GCSO: Here for court 2021339278,79,80,81 (O/C kidnapping, ass aslt, battery, TT & acts).
Smith, Jackie Labron, 51, Rome. Charge by DOC: Here for court 2021312552-53,1313524-25 (O/C fel shoplifting x2, crim trespass x2).
February 1
Bennett, James Franklin, 43. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
Herron, Marjorie Ann, 59. Charge by GCSO: Here for court 2022423188, 2022423190, 2022423187, 2022423191, 2022423189, 3186.
King, Frank Thomas, 33, Cleveland. Charges by GSP: Driving on roadways laned for traffic, misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane change, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, cancelled, or revoked registration, maximum limits, open container, and reckless driving.
Silvers, Cindy Nicole, 40, Rydal. Charge by GCSO: Here for court 2021332268, 2021332267.
Stone, Pansy Leeann, 44, Sugar Valley. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery — FVA (prebook).
Tochalauski, Jenna Leigh, 20. Charge by GCSO: Aggravated stalking.
Whitfield, Cody Lee, 34, Chatsworth. Charge by GCSO: Misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
Wooten, Buddy Lee, 47, Chatsworth. Charges by GCSO: Possession and use of drug related object and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
February 2
Anglin, Tyler Avery, 22. Charges by GCSO: Backing, driving on roadways laned for traffic, misdemeanor driving without a valid license, felony interference with government property, loitering or prowling, no license tag, no proof of insurance, reckless driving, stop signs and yield signs, felony theft by receiving stolen property, misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
Logan, Yolounda Denise, 51. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation when probation term (O/C poss of methamphetamine).
Sells, Tyler Lee, 23. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced 2021332201 (O/C child molestation).
Smith, Geneva Estelle Frances, 41. Charge by CPD: Failure to appear (O/C shoplifting).
Sorensen, Bryan Jeffrey, 23, Kennesaw. Charge by CPD: Probation violation (O/C no license, expired tag).
Vazquez, Jr., James Angel, 45. Charge by CPD: Aggravated battery — FVA.
February 3
Chapman, Raven Toya Feron, 39, Chattanooga, Tenn. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C DWLS, no ins).
Coleman-Howard, Jane Ellen, 52. Charge by PRO: Probation violation (O/C poss of meth).
Doyle, Audrey Aleigha, 37. Charges by GCSO: Battery — FVA, criminal trespass — FVA, and simple battery — FVA.
Fleurant, Briana Brittany, 23, Lithonia. Charges by GSP: Distracted driving/use of cell phone, misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked, open container, and use of safety belts in passenger vehicles.
Garner, Jason Lee, 49. Charges by CPD: Lamps and other equipment on bicycles and probation violation (O/C battery — FVA).
Harper, Jr., Dewun Terrill, 26, Chattanooga, Tenn. Charges by CPD: DUI — marijuana or controlled, failure to maintain lane, and striking fixed object.
Jones, Joyce Elaine, 51. Charges by GCSO: Simple battery — FVA and violation of bond.
Mashburn, David Anthony, 36, Waleska. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C agg assault/battery — FVA).
Gonzales de la Cruz, Orquidea Mari, 26, Plainville. Charges by GSP: Driving while unlicensed and failure to maintain lane.
Morgan, James Dakota, 24, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Disorderly conduct (county ordinance).
Patterson, Gene Wesley, 51, Sugar Valley. Charges by GSP: Driving while license suspended or revoked, maximum limits, and use of safety belts in passenger vehicles.
February 4
Bagwell, Austin Drake, 28. Charges by GCSO: Manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute (prebook) and probation violation (prebook).
Castillo, Francisco, 23, Woodstock. Charges by GSP: Driving while unlicensed and spotlights, foglights, and auxiliary lights permitted.
Coleman, Randy Gene, 46, Adairsville. Charge by CPD: Housed for Calhoun P.D.
Curtis, Dwight Dwayne, 58. Charges by GCSO: Criminal trespass (x2), driving veh when registration susp/rev, driving while license suspended or revoked, license to be carried & exhibited on demand, no proof of insurance, poss of marijuana less than 1 oz., and removing or affixing license plate w/ intent to conceal.
Eller, Joseph John, 67. Charge by CPD: Battery.
Fancher, Jeremy Lee, 41. Charge by GCSO: Criminal trespass (prebook).
Jordan, Jamara Denay, 38. Charge by CPD: Simple battery (prebook).
Thompson, Kevin Allen, 50, Thomasville. Charges by GCSO: Driving while license suspended or revoked, false statements, giving false name, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, and wireless telecommunications device use prohibited.
Cline, Chad Aaron, 43, LaFayette. Charges by CPD: Marijuana — possess less than 1 oz., no tail lights, possession and use of drug related objects, and possession of methamphetamine.
February 5
Byrd, Malique Je’Shawn, 18. Charges by CPD: Bench warrant (O/C VGCSA; et al), criminal trespass — FVA, probation violation (O/C battery), and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Jones, Kenneth Wesley, 49, Resaca. Charges by GSP: DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, harassing communications, improper lane change, and reckless driving.
Teague, Michael Jason, 49, Ranger. Charges by GSP: DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, and open container.