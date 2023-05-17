May 8
Abernathy, Mickie Colum, 55. Charge by GCSO: Battery (prebook).
Bain, Lauren Beverly, 37, Rockmart. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear (prebook).
Blakemore, Billy Wayne, 28, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Cruelty to children.
Blakemore, Chelsea Blake, 30. Charge by GCSO: Cruelty to children in the first degree (prebook).
Broadrick, James Raymond, 46. Charges by GCSO: Pedestrian must walk on sidewalk, if provided, possession of methamphetamine, and probation violation (O/C poss of meth, poss drug rel obj).
Holton, Ashley Lynn, 46. Charges by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C public drunk) and bench warrant (O/C terroristic threats, criminal damage).
Lofton, Katrina Verlynn, 52. Charges by CPD: Misdemeanor battery — FVA and misdemeanor simple assault — FVA.
McFall, Ansley Brooke, 17. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C misuse of 911).
Nix, Daniel Edward, 48. Charge by GCSO: Criminal trespass.
Parker, Mitchell Shawn, 30. Charge by CPD: Simple battery (prebook).
Pollard, Marie Gaynail, 51, Chatsworth. Charges by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C theft by deception) and probation violation (O/C dep account fraud).
Ayers, Micky L, 26, Johnson City, Tennessee. Charges by GSP: Maximum limits 98/70 and driving while license suspended or revoked.
May 9
Dean, Desiree Starla, 42, Rome. Charges by GCSO: Giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Delay, Jr., Raymond Leon, 45, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C burglary 2nd, criminal trespass, PO).
Eddy, Kevin Wayne, 46, Rome. Charges by GCSO: Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration and possession of methamphetamine.
Hooper, Christian Thomas, 20, Chatsworth. Charge by PRO: Probation violation (O/C criminal damage to prop 2nd, CT x2).
Lail, Jeffery Shonta, 44, Woodland, Alabama. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear (O/C driving while license withdrawn).
Sams, Rogerick Laterrius, 29, Rome. Charge by GSP: Hold for other agency.
Sutton, Toni Ann, 47, Heiskell, Tenn. Charges by GCSO: Criminal trespass and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Voyles, Scotty Lee, 48. Charge by CPD: Simple battery — FVA (prebook).
Zabinski, Robert Josoph, 49. Charges by CPD: Probation violation (O/C poss of meth, theft by shoplifting) and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (x2).
Kearse, Bryan Chester, 19, Bradenton, Florida. Charges by GSP: Following too closely, improper lane change, maximum limits, and reckless driving.
May 10
Azeta, Athina M., 23, Powder Springs. Charge by GCSO: Criminal damage to property in the second degree (prebook).
Cole, Angelo Devonte, 26, Griffin. Charges by GSP: Giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer, no drivers license on person, obstruction/hindering of officer, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a controlled substance THC wax, and speeding.
Mathews, Danny Walter, 40. Charge by GCSO: Housed for Calhoun P.D. (O/C FTA shoplifting).
Mulligan, Cameron David, 23, Acworth. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced 2021337446,447,488,489,496,497 (O/C armed robbery x2, agg aslt x2, poss f/arm).
Reynolds, Jake Lamar, 23. Charge by GCSO: Sex offender registry violation.
Kelly, Cristina Elizabeth, 42, Sullivan, Mississippi. Charges by CPD: Criminal trespass (prebook) and theft by shoplifting (prebook).
Walraven, Jeremy Trey, 44. Charges by GSP: Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, failure to maintain lane, and improper lane change.
May 11
Burley III, Henry Lee, 43. Charge by GCSO: Parole violation.
Grizzle, Nicolas Lynn, 23. Charge by GCSO: Violation of bond.
Hill, Keldrick Cadarius, 30, Hampton. Charges by GCSO: Possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon (prebook) and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting (prebook).
Hopkins, Jason Corey, 44, Rome. Charges by CPD: Glazing of windows, improper left or right turn, no brake lights or working turn signals, no tail lights, obscured tag, possession and use of drug related objects, and possession of methamphetamine.
Morehead, Holly Nicole, 34. Charges by GCSO: Possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon (prebook) and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting (prebook).
Parker, Devin Paul Theodore, 30, Rydal. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C DWLSR, distracted driving).
Shaw, Allison Elizabeth, 38, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss of firearm by convicted felon).
Payne, Jr., Roy Thomas, 40. Charges by GCSO: Aggravated child molestation (x2), child molestation (x2), and felony sodomy.
May 12
Becerra, Jose Becerra, 23. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced.
Blanchard, Anthony Wayne, 29. Charge by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine.
Bradley, Jimmy Jermaine, 38, Adairsville. Charge by CPD: Failure to appear.
Jones, Charles Bernard, 28. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge.
Liana, David, 46, Resaca. Charges by GCSO: Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
Tarplee, Jonathan Scott, 36. Charges by GCSO: Driving on suspended license and no helmet.
Bavariya, Chandrakant R., 56, Dalton. Charges by GSP: Misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, and open container.
Nelson, Cody James, 29. Charges by GCSO: DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, and Spencer Pass Law (Move Over Law).
May 13
Freeman, Ronald Frank, 55, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C DUI).
Harvill, Carliea Ruth, 31, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C violation FVO).
Ochoa, Guillermina M., 54. Charge by GCSO: Disorderly conduct.
May 14
Gwin, Amber Leshey, 26. Charge by GCSO: Felony theft by conversion.
Haygood, Mason Edward, 22. Charges by CPD: Misdemeanor battery — FVA (first offense) and simple battery — FVA.
Herron, Crystal Michelle, 36. Charges by GCSO: Criminal trespass and misdemeanor theft by taking.
Goodner, Jordyn Lynne, 23, Toledo, Ohio. Charges by GSP: DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, maximum limits, and open container.