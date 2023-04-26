April 17
Cole, Christopher Lee, 37, Adairsville. Charges by GCSO: No insurance, possession and use of drug related objects, probation violation (O/C agg stalking, false imprisonment), theft by deception, trafficking methamphetamine, and operation of vehicle without current plate.
Holcomb, John Glenn, 49. Charges by GCSO: Possess. of arms by convicted felons and first offend. probatn (prebook) and violation of bond (prebook).
Lambert, John Joseph, 28, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C false statement).
Parker, Tommy David, 54, Kingston. Charge by CPD: Bench warrant (O/C battery - FVA, CT).
Yetman, Chastin William, 32. Charge by GCSO: Criminal trespass (prebook).
Fowler, Jr., Robert, 48. Charges by GCSO: Driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI - driving under the influence of drugs, and possess less than 1 oz. marijuana.
McEntyre, Joshua Philip, 23. Charges by GCSO: DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain lane traffic.
April 18
Bramblett, Adam Dewayne, 34, Chatsworth. Charge by CPD: Hold for Whitfield.
Cooper, Donna Wanda, 49, Fairmount. Charges by CPD: Brake light req. (prebook) and poss. of meth (prebook).
Dill, Eddie Ray, 49. Charges by CPD: Probation violation (O/C poss of meth), probation violation (O/C theft by deception), and theft by shoplifting.
Flowers, Lavonna Michelle, 50, Dalton. Charges by CPD: Littering (prebook) and poss of meth (prebook).
Kirby, Terry Micheal, 68. Charges by GSP: Driving on roadways laned for traffic and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Matthews, Brandon Keith, 36, Acworth. Charges by GCSO: DUI - driving under the influence of drugs and open container.
Montgomery, Mack Henry, 75. Charge by CPD: Criminal trespass.
Nalls, Scott Lynn, 53. Charge by PRO: Probation violation (O/C poss of dem stim cntrl drugs).
Pack, Megan Danielle, 30, Cleveland, Tennessee. Charges by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss of dedp stim cntrl drugs) and probation violation (O/C poss methamphetamine).
Smith, Troy William, 60, Ranger. Charges by GCSO: Aggravated sexual battery (prebook), child molestation (prebook), and misdemeanor sexual battery (prebook).
Thompson, Joshua Levi, 28. Charges by CPD: Aggravated child molestation - FVA, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy - commit sodomy with force and against persons will or person (x2), child molestation - FVA (x3), cruelty to children in the first degree - FVA, enticing a child for indecent purposes, incest - FVA (x2), sexual battery against child under 16 - FVA, and sexual battery against child under 16 (x2).
April 19
Barnett, Benjiman James, 44, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Misdemeanor obstruction of officers (prebook).
Carmack, Brittany Marie, 27, Fairmount. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear Calhoun P.D.
Craig, Daniel James Leon, 31, Summerville. Charge by GCSO: Driving while license suspended or revoked.
Croft, Kyle Denton, 36. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C burglary).
Gibson, Michael Andrew, 66, Ranger. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery (prebook).
Higgins, Bruce Lee, 38, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C interference with gov prop).
Johnson, Natisha McCline, 40, Rome. Charge by CPD: Felony theft by shoplifting.
Moore, Chaz Deanre, 30, Memphis, Tenn. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss of marijuana with intent to dis).
Netherton, Patrick Lee, 56. Charge by GCSO: Simple assault.
Ware, Lamancha Dekendrick, 46. Charges by GCSO: Obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers (prebook), disorderly conduct/harassing calls, obstruction or hindering law (x6), possession and use of drug related objects, and public drunkenness.
April 20
Chambers, Kendra Danielle, 34. Charges by GCSO: Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony (x2) and loitering or prowling.
Cox, Kimberly Leigh, 43, Chatsworth. Charge by CPD: Failure to appear (O/C theft by shoplifting).
Curtis, Dwight Dwayne, 58. Charges by GCSO: Misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked, improper lane change, possess less than 1 oz. marijuana, open container, possession of marijuana, criminal trespass, criminal trespass - FVA, simple battery, and simple battery - FVA.
Duncan, Stacia Renee, 27, Fairmount. Charge by FPD: Failure to appear (prebook).
Gier, Katrina Lynn, 27. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear (O/C fleeing, poss of firearm).
Jenkins, Michael John, 31. Charge by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine (prebook).
Mallory, Quentin Antonia, 45, Rome. Charges by GCSO: Aggravated assault, driving on roadways laned for traffic, felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, maximum limits (x2), pedestrian under the influence, possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving (x2), tail lights, and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (x4).
Price, Kevonta Donterrece, 28, Covington. Charges by GSP: Distracted driving/use of cell phone, expired tag, failure to safety belt a minor, no proof of insurance, speeding 91 MPH in a 70 MPH zone, and suspended registration.
Stephens, Jeffrey Lamar, 35, Dalton. Charges by GCSO: Criminal attempt to commit a felony, criminal damage to property in the second degree (x2), criminal trespass, duty upon striking fixture, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony (x2), loitering or prowling, possession of tools for commission of a crime, probation violation (prebook), felony theft by taking, and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
April 21
Buttrum, Robert Henrey, 47. Charge by GCSO: Parole violation.
Curtis, Michael Eugene, 34. Charges by CPD: Probation violation (O/C sale of cocaine), simple assault - FVA, simple battery - FVA, and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (x4).
Jordan, Austin Lane, 23. Charges by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C DWLS, DUI), probation violation (when probation term) (O/C impersonation officer), and felony theft by taking.
Owens, Christopher Benjamin, 38, Rockmart. Charges by GCSO: DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, maximum limits, open container, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of firearm or knife during certain crimes, and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
Patterson, Corey Dewayne, 44, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Theft by receiving stolen property.
Word, Andre Jermaine, 39, Hillsboro, Tenn. Charges by GSP: Misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI - driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, maximum limits, and open container.
Mulkey, Nathaniel Ray, 41, Fairmount. Charge by CPD: Criminal trespass.
Fernandez, Luis Angel, 20, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Hold for other agency Floyd Co.
April 22
Burris, Steven Andrew, 30. Charge by CPD: Felony theft by receiving stolen property.
Perez, Erik Roberto, 18. Charges by GCSO: Display of license plate, driving with no insurance, and driving without a valid license.
Petty, James Edward, 57. Charges by GCSO: Battery (prebook) and criminal trespass (prebook).
Ramirez-Anzneto, Elmar Darwin, 23, Chattanooga, Tenn. Charges by GSP: Misdemeanor driving without a valid license, DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol, endangering a child by driving under the influence with alcohol or drugs, improper slowing or stopping on roadway, and safety belt violation (under 8 years of age).
Richardson, Ashley Lee, 40. Charge by GCSO: Fugitive from justice (prebook).
White, Keashia Renee, 23, Cincinnati, Ohio. Charge by GCSO: Obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers.
Temple, Melanie Ann, 39. Charge by GSP: DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
Doe, John, 23. Charge by GSP: Misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
April 23
Bailey, Kayla Renee, 34, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Pedestrian under the influence.
Fuller, Kansas Neal, 28. Charges by CPD: Possession of Schedule 4 substance (prebook) and theft by shoplifting (prebook).
McCallister, Hailey Nichole, 23, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Hold for other agency Chatsworth PD.
Mulkey, Nathaniel Ray, 41, Fairmount. Charges by CPD: Interference with government property and loitering or prowling.
Wells, Samuel Lee, 28, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery - FVA (prebook).
Camacho-Pineda, Irving, 21, Cartersville. Charges by GSP: Affixing tint to window or windshield, alteration of suspension system, impending traffic flow, improper tag display, maximum limits, racing on highways or streets, and reckless driving.