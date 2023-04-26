Jail Graphic

April 17

Cole, Christopher Lee, 37, Adairsville. Charges by GCSO: No insurance, possession and use of drug related objects, probation violation (O/C agg stalking, false imprisonment), theft by deception, trafficking methamphetamine, and operation of vehicle without current plate.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In