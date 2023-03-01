February 20
Ali, Jonathan Hussain, 27, Athens. Charge by CPD: Housed for other agency (Henry County, Ga. SO).
Bartsch, Travis James, 41. Charge by CPD: Probation violation (when probation term) (O/C S/D of marijuana).
Batista-Calderin, Pedro Jesus, 27. Charges by GCSO: Criminal trespass (prebook) and simple battery (prebook).
Golembieski, Michael Edward, 41, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (when probation term) (O/C CT, theft by taking).
Greene, Dexter Burton, 36, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (when probation term) (O/C poss of meth).
Hicks, Jr., Richard Howard, 41. Charges by GCSO: Misdemeanor forgery in the fourth degree and felony identity fraud when using/possessing ident info concerning a person.
Jones, Leslie Diane, 45. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (when probation term) (O/C theft by taking).
Marmolejo, Jaydon, 21. Charges by GCSO: Misdemeanor battery — FVA (first offense) cruelty to children in the third degree.
Morgan, Kevin Arthur, 28, Dalton. Probation violation (when probation term) (O/C identity fraud, poss of meth).
Navarro, Leobardo Junior, 23. Charge by CPD: Furnishing, purchasing, and possession of alcoholic beverages by persons.
Redd, Corey Lee, 30, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C sale of meth).
Harris, Antione Qashun, 27. Charge by CPD: Bench warrant (O/C DUI, FTML).
Roark, Allen Jackson, 18. Charge by CPD: Possession of alcohol under 21.
February 21
Ashburn, Jeremy Lawrence, 38. Charge by FPD: Probation violation (O/C poss of drug related objects).
Brito, Jovany, 21. Charge by GCSO: Criminal trespass.
Fortenberry, Jason Dewayne, 44. Charge by CPD: Criminal trespass.
Grno, Jessica Celia, 25. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (when probation term) (O/C reckless driving).
Layne, Carla Annette, 46. Charge by PRO: Probation violation (when probation term) (O/C poss of methamphetamine).
Leary, David James, 45. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear (O/C enticing child, CM x2, sexual batt).
Palmer, II, Barry Dee, 34. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear (O/C VGCSA, poss firearm, tag light).
February 22
Harris, Jr., James Odell, 50. Charge by CPD: Criminal trespass.
Lariviere, Michelle Lyn, 54. Charge by GCSO: Theft by taking.
McDougle, Christian Tyler, 25. Charge by GCSO: Court order sanction to serve Feb. 22-Feb. 24 @ 0900.
Mulkey, Nathaniel Ray, 41. Charge by CPD: Criminal trespass.
Silvers, Alex Shane, 34. Charges by GCSO: Driving while license suspended or revoked, housed for Calhoun P.D. failure to appear, no proof of insurance, and probation violation (O/C FTML, DSL).
Smith, Sophia Hall, 56. Charges by GCSO: Criminal trespass and terroristic threats and acts.
Francisco Pascual, Abraham Alexan, 20. Charges by GCSO: Driving while license suspended and maximum limits 78 in a 55 MPH.
Graham, George Edmund, 50. Charges by GCSO: Disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, reckless conduct, and too fast for conditions.
February 23
Couoh, Fabio Adrain, 29. Charge by CPD: Probation violation (O/C crim dam to prop 2nd, poss dep stim cntrf drugs, obstruc).
Fields, Michael Shane, 50. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C simple battery — FVA) and probation violation (O/C reckless driving).
Hall, Shawn Lee, 20, Resaca. Charges by GCSO: Crossing guard lines with drugs, probation violation (O/C poss. of methamphetamine), and misdemeanor tampering with evidence.
Parker, Stacy Lee, 54. Charge by CPD: Disorderly conduct.
Price, Matthew Glendon, 20, Acworth. Charge by DOC: Here for court (warrant #2022410656,57, 2022441810, 2022441420, 2022441419).
Talley, Sean Patrick, 26, Hammond, Indiana. Charges by GCSO: Possess less than 1 oz. marijuana, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain.
Wallace, Liam Christoph, 24, Hammond, Indiana. Charges by GCSO: Poss.. of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes.
Young, Terry Junior, 42, Fairmount. Charges by FPD: Alteration/improper plates/registration and driving while license suspended/revoked.
February 24
Faulkenberry, Anthony Lynn, 51. Charges by GCSO: Battery and criminal trespass.
Glover, Christian Gregory, 25. Charges by CPD: Aggravated assault — FVA, misdemeanor battery — FVA (first offense), misdemeanor drugs not in original container, pedestrian under the influence, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (oxycodone), and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (alprazolam).
Perez, Jessica Faye, 44. Charges by GCSO: Aggravated assault, misdemeanor battery — FVA (first offense), cruelty to children in the third degree — FVA (x2), false imprisonment — FVA, simple battery, and misdemeanor theft by taking.
Townsend, John Rambo Scot, 37, LaFayette. Charge by GCSO: Misdemeanor failure to appear for fingerprintable charge.
Guzman, Yahir Daniel, 17. Charges by CPD: Failure to maintain lane, fleeing/attempting to elude police, headlight requirements, racing on hwy or streets, reckless driving, speeding, and violation of license restrictions.
February 25
Johnikin, Elpatro Lawrence, 43, Chattanooga, Tennessee. Charge by GSP: Miscellaneous (warrant service).
Juarez Sanchez, Leonardo, 19. Charges by CPD: Driving too fast for conditions, hit and run, and open container.
Spinks, Evan Chandler, 24. Charge by GCSO: Felony theft by shoplifting.
Warner, Christopher Merle, 36. Charge by CPD: Criminal trespass — FVA.
February 26
Burke, Haley Brianne, 23. Charges by GCSO: DUI — driving under the influence of drugs, marijuana — poss. with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, and possession of Schedule 1 drug (ecstasy).
Ross, Jessie Dylan Blaine, 26, Resaca. Charge by GSP: Probation violation.
Medina, Hector Javier, 27. Charges by GSP: Too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane, failure to notify owner upon striking fixture, failure to report accident with injury/death/damage, and hit and run — duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.