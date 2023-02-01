January 23
Andrews, II, David Lee, 36, Ranger. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C theft by receiving stolen prop).
Bailey, Nola Grace, 18, Chattanooga, Tennessee. Charges by CPD: Possession of alcoholic beverages by persons below and theft by shoplifting.
Bennefield, Jesse Lavall, 24. Charge by CPD: Aggravated battery — FVA.
Ellison, Brandie Alexis, 26, Resaca. Charge by CPD: Simple assault — FVA.
Farris, Chassity Susann, 43, Chatsworth. Charge by FPD: Bench warrant.
Lanton, David Lee, 36, Chatsworth. Charge by CPD: Probation violation.
Lipscomb, Dylan William, 31, Fairmount. Charges by GCSO: Acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane, failure to use signal, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, no insurance, no tag light, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, reckless driving, speeding, theft by receiving stolen property, trafficking in methamphetamine, unregistered vehicle, vehicles to drive on right side of roadway; exceptions, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (x3), and wrong class of drivers license.
Lockard, Cody Dustin, 31. Charge by GCSO: Ret from RSAT, booked on charges 9-12-22 (O/C theft by shoplifting x3).
Madison, Katherine Elizabeth, 18, Chattanooga, Tenn. Charges by CPD: Possession of alcoholic beverages by person below and theft by shoplifting.
Russell, Rodney Harlan, 56, Resaca. Charges by GCSO: Burglary in the second degree (x2), criminal trespass, harassing phone calls, probation violation (O/C burg 1st), and terroristic threats and acts.
January 24
Allen, Nathanael Robert, 35, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss meth, poss of firearm dur crime).
Buck, Chasity Marie, 31, Cohutta. Charge by PRO: Probation violation (O/C sale of Sch I).
Carden, Jhett Mark, 18. Charges by GCSO: Marijuana — possess and stop signs and yield signs.
Holland, Robert David, 66. Charges by GSP: Driving while license suspended or revoked, parole violation, and use of safety belts in passenger vehicles.
Mullins, Keri Ann, 27, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C possession of meth).
Waller, Glenda Ann, 35, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C possession of meth).
Yarbrough, Gregory Quintez, 34. Charges by CPD: Probation violation (O/C possession of cocaine) and criminal trespass — FVA.
January 25
Biggs, Jr., David Whitworth, 44. Charges by GCSO: Manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute (prebook) and probation violation (prebook).
Cosby, Allen Ray, 49, Atlanta. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C identity fraud).
Kinsey, Marvin Shane, 50. Charge by CPD: Sell/distribute/poss. ecstasy.
Mills, Jerome Wade, 51, Sugar Valley. Charges by GCSO: Felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor battery/simple battery — FVA, criminal trespass, and exploit/intimidate disabled adult, elder person & resident; obstruction.
Oliver, Thomas Jacob, 17, Resaca. Charge by CPD: Theft by taking (prebook).
Payton, Dustin Michael, 34. Charge by CPD: Bench warrant (O/C public drunkenness).
Stanley, Justin Wade, 35. Charges by CPD: Brake lights and turn signals required, headlights, notice of change of address or name, possession of methamphetamine, tail lights, and use of safety belts in passenger vehicles.
Weaver, Laura Ann, 53. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C theft by shoplifting, VGCSA).
January 26
Dugas, Terry D., 45, Smyrna. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge.
Haradon, Brandon Scott, 34. Charge by GCSO: Failure to register as sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/provided.
Kinsley, James Albert, 35, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Criminal damage to property in the second degree.
Ramos, Yashiramari Caban, 34. Charges by CPD: Battery and cruelty to children in the third degree.
Woody, Travis Wayne, 52, White. Charges by CPD: Misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked and felony theft by taking.
January 27
Adcox, Taylor Marie, 25, Cartersville. Charge by CPD: Simple assault — FVA.
Brown, Jarae Michelle, 30, Atlanta. Charges by GSP: Driving while license suspended or revoked and maximum limits.
Webb, Eric JT Loyd, 27. Charges by CPD: Aggravated assault — FVA and cruelty to children in the third degree (x3).
Wiley, Trevor Hamilton, 24, LaFayette. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery.
January 29
Edwards, Bobby Ray, 42, Chatsworth. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear (O/C driving while license suspended).
Estevez Ortega, Alwin, 18, Chattanooga, Tenn. Charges by GCSO: Misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, tail lights, and theft by bringing stolen property into state.
Fairchild, Sally Anne, 48. Charges by GCSO: Misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, and failure to maintain lane.
Sowder, Cody Wayne, 32. Charges by CPD: Agg. stalking (prebook) and hindering 911 call (prebook).