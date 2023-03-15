March 6
Adams, Melissa Jean, 46. Charges by GCSO: Disorderly conduct (prebook), obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers (prebook, x2), and probation violation (O/C poss of meth, drug rel obj).
Allmon, Jennifer Lynn, 44, Summerville. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced (O/C trafficking methamphetamine).
Alvarez, Maria D., 27, Chatsworth. Charges by GCSO: Leaving the scene of an accident (prebook) and reckless conduct (prebook).
Brookshire, Jr., Moses Clyde, 26, Kingston. Charge by GCSO: Harassing phone calls.
Daniel, Jr., Gerald Lamar, 30, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C theft by taking).
Hawkins, Larissa Danette, 31, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Housed for Calhoun P.D. probation violation.
Holtzclaw, Timothy Eric, 31, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C agg aslt, poss-knife, obstr of law enf officer, shoplifting).
Hunt, William David, 49. Charge by GCSO: Bond violation.
Pierce, Jr., Larry,48. Charge by GCSO: Mutiny in a penal institution and obstr. of law enforcement officer.
Stone, Todd Allen, 41, Jasper. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss of meth, motor vehicle law).
March 7
Bryant, Nathan Lee, 29. Charges by CPD: Loitering or prowling and possession of methamphetamine.
Clubbs, John David, 53. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (when probation term) (O/C aggravated assault, terroristic threats).
Crocker, Jr., James Donald, 29, Cartersville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (when probation term) (O/C sale of methamphetamine).
Epperson, Jennifer Sallykate, 28, Tunnel Hill. Charges by GCSO: License required; surrender of prior licenses (prebook), tail lights (prebook), and VGCSA (prebook).
Hallman, Dennis Hudson, 48. Charges by GCSO: Failure to register as sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/provided and probation violation (when probation term) (O/C sexual battery, failure to register).
Kitchens, Regina Ann, 38, Rocky Face. Charge by GCSO: Misdemeanor failure to appear for fingerprintable charge (O/C aggravated battery).
Newberry, Jr., Roy Lee, 36. Charge by PRO: Probation violation (O/C aggravated assault, cruelty to children).
Thomas, Natalie Wynter, 51. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery — FVA.
Carlson, Cameron Joshua, 28, Plainville. Charges by GCSO: Forgery in the fourth degree (x4).
Peno, Sarah Jean, 35, Adairsville. Charges by CPD: DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol and open container.
March 8
Ensley, Jeremy Wade, 35, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: DUI alcohol.
Gregory, Jacob Elbert, 25, Resaca. Charges by GCSO: Misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked, giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer, identity fraud, and probation violation (O/C poss of meth).
Johnson, Michael Emmett, 36, Adairsville. Charges by CPD: Criminal damage to property and simple assault — FVA.
Lance, Sarah Rose, 34, Savannah. Charges by GCSO: Possession, deliv., distrib., etc. of counterfeit substances and felony/misdemeanor use of communications drug transaction.
McClary, Regina Emma, 32, Dolton, Illinois. Charges by GCSO: Aggravated assault — FVA and felony failure to appear for fingerprintable charge.
Montgomery, James Michael, 50. Charge by GCSO: Disorderly conduct county ordinance.
Powell, William, 60, Atlanta. Charge by CPD: Felony forgery in the third degree.
Charles, Justin Lee, 29. Charges by GCSO: Maximum limits and reckless driving.
Flores, Lorena G., 38, Cartersville. Charges by GSP: Driving without a license on person, misdemeanor DUI — alcohol, expired tag, failure to maintain lane, improper backing, must register address in 30 days on license, open container, suspended, cancelled, or revoked registration, and tinted windows — window glazing violation.
Dungan, Blake Alexander, 38, Ranger. Charges by GCSO: Pointing or aiming gun/pistol at another, probation violation (O/C battery, violation of FVO), and simple assault.
Pennington, Travis Taylor, 42, Ranger. Charges by GCSO: Aggravated assault, criminal damage to property in the second degree, and probation violation (O/C possession of meth).
March 9
Burk, Franklin Lee, 42, Plainville. Charge by GCSO: Misdemeanor battery/simple battery — FVA (prebook).
Richards, John Robert, 50, Rome. Charges by GCSO: Misdemeanor drugs not in original container, felony possession of control sub/Schedule IV, possession of methamphetamine, and violation of bond.
Rivera, Paula, 64. Charge by GCSO: Misdemeanor battery — FVA (first offense).
Self, Joyce Catherine, 51, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C VGCSA).
Timms, Angela Lynn, 45. Charge by CPD: Criminal trespass.
Keeney, Grayson Sloan, 23. Charge by GCSO: Criminal damage to property in the second degree.
March 10
Beason, David Kollin, 51. Charges by CPD: Following too closely (prebook) and hit and run (prebook).
Brown, Tanya Elaine, 49, Resaca. Charges by GCSO: Theft by shoplifting (x4).
Coots, Pamela Carol, 39, Fairmount. Charges by GCSO: Deposit account fraud (x2).
Grayson, Jeremy Lebron, 35, Chattanooga, Tennessee. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (when probation term) (O/C possession of Schedule I).
House, Billy Dewayne, 53. Charge by GCSO: Drug court sanction.
Pack, Ricky Lee, 37. Charged by CPD: Theft by deception.
Razo, Ricky Alex, 25. Charge by GCSO: Hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.
Sanchez, Maricela, 24. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C obstruction of LEO x2).
Silvers, Ashley Dean, 29, Adairsville. Charges by CPD: Probation violation (when probation term) (O/C obstruction) and theft by shoplifting.
West, Roderick Omarion, 20. Charge by CPD: Criminal damage to property in the second degree.
March 11
Bradley, Jr., Jonathan Keith, 23, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear (O/C theft by taking, criminal trespass).
Burger, Lamanda Faith, 42, Adairsville. Charges by GCSO: Driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI, failure to maintain lane, and open container.
March 12
Baggett, Cody James, 35, Chatsworth. Charge by GCSO: Fugitive from justice.
Fortenberry, Jason Dewayne, 44. Charge by CPD: Criminal trespassing (prebook).
Hosmer, Amanda Jayne, 43, Rome. Charge by CPD: Possession of methamphetamine.
Parris, Brandon Neal, 40. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (when probation term) (O/C poss. drug rel. objects).
Brewster, Jr., Jasper, 51. Charge by CPD: DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol.