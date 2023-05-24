May 14
Elkins, Tymurcus Ahkei, 27. Charges by GCSO: DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
Hall, David Fitzgerald, 58, Fort Oglethorpe. Charge by CPD: Hold for other agency.
May 15
Barnett, Amanda Pauline, 40. Charge by GCSO: Criminal trespass (prebook).
Brooks, Nathan Chase, 36. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C theft by taking).
Johnson, Kaden Juakeil, 19, Loganville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge.
Kimsey, Michael Joe, 41. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C theft by receiving stolen property).
Petty, Tiffany Loren, 37, Resaca. Charges by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C battery — FVA) and probation violation (O/C reckless driving).
Stanley, Barbara Elizabeth, 42, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C shoplifting).
Thomas, Henry Isiah, 39, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (when probation term) (O/C entering auto, poss of firearm).
Ramirez Gonzales, Jose Joel, 26, Knoxville, Tennessee. Charges by FPD: Driving without a valid license and speeding.
Vicente, Americo, 20. Charges by CPD: Possession of alcohol under 21 YOA and public drunkenness.
May 16
Cannon, Stacey Brian, 51. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C poss of prohibited items by inmate).
Collum, Keith Allen, 40, Rydal. Charges by GCSO: Driving on roadways laned for traffic, misdemeanor drugs not in original container, possess less than 1 oz. marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Fox, Lisa Michelle, 57. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C exploit disabled/elder).
Gonzalez, Jesse, 24. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced (O/C DUI, DWLS, stop sign viol).
Holder, Jamie Stella, 43, Rome. Charge by GCSO: Possession of marijuana.
Johnson, Thomas Lakeus, 30. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C criminal trespassing).
Miller, Bailey Marie, 23. Charge by CPD: Possession of methamphetamine.
Starr, Timothy Lee, 52, Fairmount. Charges by CPD: Criminal damage to property in the second degree and theft by taking.
Triplett, Taylor Dawn, 28, Woodbury. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C VGCSA).
Curtis, Tytanna Ti-Lee, 24. Charges by CPD: DUI and open container.
May 17
Aziz, Christy Ann, 41, Plainville. Charge by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine (prebook).
Bohannon, Victoria Aleiah, 42. Charge by CPD: Theft by shoplifting.
Carbonell, Kimberly Dawn, 42, Adairsville. Charge by CPD: Probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge.
Hall, Richard Kimble, 57, Plainville. Charge by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine (prebook).
Holmes, Alexander Devor, 53, Gainesville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C forg 3rd).
Morris, Keith Anthony, 28, Buffalo, New York. Charge by GSP: Housed for GSP.
Payne, Sonya Renee, 50. Charges by CPD: Failure to maintain lane and possession of methamphetamine.
Wright, Michael Burton, 50. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (FVO violation).
Wheeler, Chandler Dawson-Allen, 19, Cedar Bluff, Alabama. Charge by GCSO: Theft by conversion.
Koger, Randy Lee, 50, Dalton. Charges by RPD: DUI, failure to stop at stop sign, and open container.
May 18
Poston, Kyla Ariel, 23. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery — FVA.
May 19
Ash, Marcus Eugene, 27, Harrison, Tenn. Charges by GSP: Driving while license suspended or revoked, maximum limits, and obscured.
Bell, Myra Joanne, 29, Signal Mountain, Tenn. Charges by GCSO: Possession of methamphetamine, simple battery against police officer/LE dog/corrections or detention officer, and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
Brannon, Justin Matthew, 38, Jasper. Charge by GSO: Probation violation (O/C burglary).
Morgan, Pamela Sue, 30, Adairsville. Charges by GCSO: Contributing to delinquency or dependency of a minor and contributing to deprivation of a minor (x5).
Morgan, Richard Allen 42, Adairsville. Charges by GCSO: Contributing to delinquency or dependency of a minor and contributing to deprivation of a minor (x5).
Payne, Emily Nicole, 26. Charge by GSCO: Simple battery — FVA.
Pugh, Cassonya Denise, 50, New York, New York. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (when probation term) (O/C poss of meth).
Rountree, Jeremiah Glenn, 27. Charges by GCSO: Disorderly conduct (county ordinance) and probation violation (O/C shoplifting).
Thorsen, Christopher Lee, 35, Murphy, North Carolina. Charge by GCSO: Fugitive from justice (prebook).
Tucker, Jr., Antoine Duane, 34. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (when probation term) (O/C poss of meth, DUI).
Turner, Brandon Leroy, 38. Charge by CPD: Possession of methamphetamine.
Croker, William Scott, 51, Brentwood, Tenn. Charges by GSP: DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, improper lane change, and open container.
Davis, Erin Octavia, 23. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery — FVA.
Wilson, Keith Henry, 31, Snellville. Charge by GSP: Hold for other agency.
May 20
Canchola, Andy Isaiah, 22. Charge by CPD: Interference with custody.
Clayton, Christopher Jarrell, 43, Adairsville. Charge by GCSO: Child support.
Crider, Joshua Nathaniel, 22. Charge by CPD: Theft of services (prebook).
Henery, Austin David, 27, Resaca. Charges by GCSO: Giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Sankaradass, Jaikanthan, 43, Chattanooga, Tenn. Charges by GCSO: Certificate of reg; replacement of lost reg certificate and DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol (prebook).
Staples, Jeffrey Gene, 50. Charges by GCSO: Probation violation (when probation terms are altered) for fingerprintable charge and simple battery — FVA (prebook).
Blaylock, Keith Eugene, 55. Charge by GCSO: Misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked (prebook).
Herring, Casey Lee, 18, Chatsworth. Charges by GCSO: Misdemeanor theft by shoplifting (x4).
Vasquez, Edilzar Francisco, 25. Charges by CPD: Driving without a valid license, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, and hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.
May 21
Deal, Hugh Alan, 41, Resaca. Charges by GCSO: Display of license plate (prebook), driving while license suspended or revoked (prebook), dumping, disposing, etc. litter on public or private property (prebook), and possession of methamphetamine (prebook).
Easterwood, Cory Joseph, 35, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant.
Herron, Casey Adam, 34. Charge by CPD: Hold for other agency Whitfield.
Hines, Tammy Jo, 55, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Criminal trespass (prebook).
Junkins, Justin James, 32, Ranger. Charge by GCSO: Felony terroristic threats and acts.
Ardon Saravia, Dolores Guadalupe, 28, Rome. Charges by GCSO: Driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI — driving under the influence of alcohol, and open container.
Giddens, Samuel Alan, 43. Charge by CPD: Hold for other agency — hold for Carroll County SO.
Greeson, Hailey, 26, Adairsville. Charges by CPD: DUI — alcohol and open container.
Webb, Debbie Ann, 61, Resaca. Charges by GCSO: DUI — driving under the influence of drugs and following too closely.