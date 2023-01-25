Jail Graphic

January 16

Baldwin, Abby Kay, 29, Plainville. Charges by GCSO: Financial transaction card fraud (x5), identity theft (x3), possession of methamphetamine, removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal, tail light violation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In