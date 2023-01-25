January 16
Baldwin, Abby Kay, 29, Plainville. Charges by GCSO: Financial transaction card fraud (x5), identity theft (x3), possession of methamphetamine, removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal, tail light violation.
Crutcher, Torrey Dwight, 32, Chattanooga, Tennessee. Charge by GCSO: Sentenced.
Mays, Brandon Edward, 28. Charges by CPD: Obstruction of officers, public drunkenness, simple assault, simple battery, obstruction of an officer, obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers.
Shell, David Bradley, 37, Plainville. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation.
January 17
Derden, Stephen Morris, 63. Charge by GCSO: Sexual battery.
Hill, Alexander Thompson, 30, Tunnel Hill. Charge by GCSO: Theft by bringing stolen property into state.
Lamb, Letha Marie, 33. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery.
Mann, Kalel Amaron, 23. Charge by CPD: Criminal trespass.
McClain, Donald Cornelius, 43, Cartersville. Charges by GCSO: Failure to wear seat belt, no drivers license, possession of cocaine, tampering with evidence.
Rodriguez, Daniel Alberto, 29. Charge by CPD: Battery — Family Violence Act.
Williams, Justin Chase, 25. Charge by CPD: Criminal trespass.
January 18
Bentley, Kenneth Wayne, 46, Trion. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C possession of methamphetamine).
Briscoe, Norman Tayqon Bibbs, 34. Charge by GCSO: Use of firearm by convicted felon during commission of a crime.
Brown, Christopher Maurice Bryan, 44. Charge by GCSO: Parole violation.
Carroll, Mark Yrjo, 28, Fairmount. Charge by PRO: Probation violation (O/C fleeing eluding police).
Clark, Byron Antwon, 42, Dalton. Charges by GCSO: Aggravated battery-FVA, first degree criminal damage to property.
Coffil, Terrence Armond, 25, Union City. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C speeding).
Husser, Virjanda Marene, 47, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C Possession of marijuana.
Rankin, Cody Taylor, 24. Charges by GCSO: Glazing of windows, marijuana possession (less than an ounce), no insurance, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of low THC oil, possession of methamphetamine (x2), possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, suspended registration, unsafe operation of vehicle.
Rogers, Hubert Eugene, 55. Charges by CPD: Probation violation (O/C obstruction of an office, DUI), interference with government property, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Saputa, Richard Peter, 67, Signal Mountain, Tenn. Charges by GCSO: Loitering or prowling, public indecency, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Wainright, Jade Mikal, 26, Crossville, Tenn. Charges by DOC: Probation violation.
January 19
Alexander, Jason Wayne, 43. Charges by GCSO: Drugs out of original container (prebook), possession of drug related objects (prebook), possession of methamphetamine (prebook), and probation violation (prebook).
Bartsch, Travis James, 41. Charge by CPD: Theft by taking.
Burchfield, Christopher Lynn, 36. Charges by GCSO: VGCSA (prebook) and window tint (prebook).
Gentry, John Jason, 53. Charge by CPD: Possession of methamphetamine.
Limardo, Nathanael, 18. Charge by CPD: Carrying weapon in school safety zone, school functions as non-license holder.
Thompson, Zachary Dakota, 30, Crossville, Tenn. Charge by GCSO: Probation violation (O/C theft: bring prop into state).
Williams, Heather Megan, 33. Charge by GCSO: Battery — FVA.
Sheriff, Jamie Ryan, 42. Charges by GCSO: Giving false name, marijuana — possess less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation (O/C false information, DSL), and felony tampering with evidence.
January 20
Burns, Robert Charles, 36, Resaca. Charges by GCSO: Aggravated assault, aggravated stalking, false imprisonment, and simple battery.
Darby, Jr., Joseph Louis, 44. Charge by CPD: Hit and run (prebook).
Duvall, John Wesley, 45. Charge by GCSO: Failure to appear (O/C simple battery — FVA).
Franks, Billy Joe, 32, Dalton. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C poss of DRO/poss of firearms).
Isaac, Justine Louise, 33, Resaca. Charge by GCSO: Aggravated assault.
Lewis-Dodd, Shivon Carltrel, 27, Antioch, Tenn. Charge by GCSO: Serving sentence 48 hours.
MacDavid, Deborah Diane, 41. Charge by GCSO: Simple battery — FVA.
Merritt, David Brandon, 39. Charge by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C speeding).
Pack, Tasha Denae, 36, Resaca. Charges by GCSO: Drug related objects, possession of meth, and probation violation (O/C suspended license).
Pierce, Brandon Lamar, 24. Charges by GCSO: Failure to appear (x2).
Smith, Chasity Noelle, 37. Charge by CPD: Probation violation (O/C burg 1st degree, theft by taking).
January 21
Cannon, James Russell, 57, Plainville. Charge by GCSO: Pedestrian under the influence.
Matta, Joel Adam, 20. Charge by CPD: Simple battery (prebook).
January 22
Burchfield, Kenneth Lee, 36, Plainville. Charges by GCSO: Aggravated assault (prebook), cruelty to children in the first degree (prebook), and cruelty to children in the third degree — third or subsequent offense (prebook).
Mashburn, David Anthony, 36, Canton. Charges by FPD: Hold for other agency and probation violation (city release card).
Reynolds, Kirk Demon, 49, Adairsville. Charges by GCSO: Glazing of windows, possession and use of drug related objects, and possession of methamphetamine.
Roberts, Austin Lee, 24. Charge by CPD: Misdemeanor battery — FVA (first offense).
Roberts, Bradley Kyle, 34. Charges by GCSO: Bench warrant (O/C burg 2nd, bond surr, ent auto, crim tp) and probation violation (O/C burg 2nd degree).
Vinson, Keyshandra, 26. Charges by CPD: Battery, criminal trespass, and simple assault.